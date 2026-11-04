Democrat Nancy Lacore, a former Navy admiral whose dismissal by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew attention last year, has won South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

The Associated Press has yet to call the contest. However, Lacore holds a lead of more than 3,000 votes, with every precinct reporting, according to South Carolina’s election website.

PEOPLE points out that Lacore appears to have beaten Republican challenger Jenny Costa Honeycutt in a district that has traditionally favored the GOP. Mace, 48, opted against seeking another term in Congress as she pursued the Republican nomination for governor, a bid that ultimately fell short.

Hegseth fired Lacore after more than three decades in the Navy

In a statement to WSAV, Lacore said the latest returns from Dorchester County had widened her advantage enough to put the race beyond the threshold for an automatic recount.

Democrat Nancy Lacore, a retired Navy admiral who was FIRED by Pete Hegseth, is projected to WIN the congressional seat formerly held by Republican Nancy Mace, according to Decision Desk HQ.



Trump won this district by 13 POINTS in 2024!



Lacore, who served more than 30 years in… pic.twitter.com/JV5VqtzX6J — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 4, 2026

“The latest vote totals from Dorchester County have expanded our lead and put this race outside the margin for an automatic recount,” Lacore said. “The voters of the Lowcountry have spoken, and they’ve made their choice clear. I’m honored to be the next Congresswoman from South Carolina’s First Congressional District.”

She also pointed to the district’s political shift, noting that President Donald Trump carried it by 13 points just two years ago. Lacore said her campaign brought together voters across party lines who wanted a different direction from Washington.

“In a district Donald Trump won by 13 points just two years ago, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents came together to demand something better from Washington,” Lacore continued. “We have a lot of work to do in Congress and change isn’t going to happen overnight. But I will always be focused on serving with integrity and results. I am grateful and humbled by the Lowcountry’s trust in me, and I look forward to delivering for them in Congress.”

The victory marks a notable political comeback for Lacore, who served in the Navy for more than three decades before Hegseth removed her from her position.

The New York Times reported in August 2025 that Hegseth, who raised eyebrows with several high profile dismissals, had fired Lacore, a three-star admiral who joined the Navy in 1990. The Department of Defense did not provide a reason for her removal, according to the newspaper. Her departure was among several high-profile dismissals carried out by Hegseth last year.

Campaign finance filings show that Lacore significantly outpaced her Republican opponent in fundraising. She brought in approximately $4.8 million during the campaign, compared with just under $1.3 million raised by Honeycutt.

Mace has represented the district since 2021, when she defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, who had held the seat for one term. The district has a lengthy history of Republican representation and was carried by Trump by 13 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Its former representatives include prominent Republicans such as Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford.

Mace, meanwhile, has built a national profile through her involvement in cultural and political battles, particularly her vocal opposition to transgender rights. Her attempt to become South Carolina’s next governor ended in June, when she placed fifth in the Republican primary.

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