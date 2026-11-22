A Reddit user shared a post in the GTA VI community about a physical copy of Grand Theft Auto VI. The post included a screenshot from Amazon showing the PlayStation 5 version sold by Amazon.ca for $109.96 and marked as delivered that day.

The user wrote that the doorbell rang. By the time they went downstairs, nothing was there. They said they were so excited to download the game that day.

Amazon told the buyer they have to wait until Saturday before anything can be done about the missing package, the post stated. The user described his frustration about the situation and added, “Sorry, I’m just ranting because I’m really sad.”

Other buyers describe packages marked delivered that later turned up after refunds

Several replies shared similar delivery issues. One person wrote, “Had mine delivered yesterday, they delivered to the wrong address, photo for prrof was a totally different door. Contacted customer services and they issues a refund as they couldn’t guarantee when they’d have stock in again. An hour later my neighbour knocked on my door. ‘some one put your package through my letterbox’ GTA6 for free baybee.”

Another commenter described pots that tracking showed as delivered miles away. They wrote, “Had this happen to some expensive pots my wife wanted, apparently it was delivered to a house like 4 miles away some how, the lady who dropped it off said it was on her doorstep I thanked her for it since she delivered it the next day after I had already been issued the refund.”

A different user posted about an air conditioner order. They wrote, “I bought a really good AC for my apartment since I like it cold. Amazon said it was delivered, but I checked 3 buildings, (since they all look the same) and nothing. Got my $4000 back. Next day 2 of them show up on my front door. Amazon just said to keep them for being a loyal customer.” Amazon’s newer delivery methods have also drawn complaints, including drone drops that smash customers’ orders.

One reply recalled an older FedEx delivery. They wrote, “Had something kind of similar happen with a FedEx delivery a few years back when they delivered a 4k blu ray limited edition movie to me. They took a picture of it on the floor of their truck for the proof, then proceeded to throw the package, brown/khaki colored, into a pile of leaves in the yard in early December.”

The comment continued: “The package eventually was found about two months later, after the snow had thawed enough in the spot it was in. Thankfully it wasn’t destroyed by the elements, so I ended up getting it for free lol.”

Another person wrote, “lol I had the same happen to me when I bought BOTW.” A separate reply stated, “The same thing happened to me, except that I was the neighbor. Funny.” One commenter wrote, “No offense man but that’s the most GTA thing I’ve heard in a while I’m sorry it got stolen btw.”

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