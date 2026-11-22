President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin told him Russia would not have launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 if Trump had been in the White House at the time. The claim came after the two leaders met for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Trump had described Putin as a friend during those discussions.

Speaking later at the White House, the 80-year-old president said the exchange occurred the night before, during three-way talks in Shenzhen that also included Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump tied the remark to his repeated assertion that the 2020 U.S. election was rigged. He presented Putin’s alleged statement as confirmation of that view.

“If the election weren’t rigged, that would never have happened,” Trump said, according to The Hindustan Times. “Putin said that last night. I said, would you have gone in if I was president? He said, no. It was handled badly by our country (then).”

Trump outlines discussions with Putin and Xi on the Ukraine conflict

Trump said the trilateral session involving the United States, Russia, and China on Thursday produced no joint agreement on the war. He explained that he first addressed APEC leaders about America’s economic strength, then held a separate bilateral meeting with Putin. According to Trump, the Russian president clearly stated a desire to end the fighting through diplomacy.

President Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that he would have not launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 if he were president at the time.



“I actually asked him, I said, ‘Would you have gone in if I was president?’ He said, ’No, would… pic.twitter.com/GCF3NwXXPl — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2026

“I held a bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, who clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means,” Trump said. “And I spoke with our representatives who were doing a good job. But it’s a tough job.”

Trump added that Putin would love to end the war, while noting that it remains a very hard thing to do. He described Putin as being in a difficult position because the conflict was supposed to last only one day. Trump claimed both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are stuck and do not know how to bring the war to a close.

“Putin is in a difficult position right now because he is involved in a war that was supposed to last one day,” Trump said. He pointed to the intense personal hostility between the two leaders as a major obstacle.

“The problem is President Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and that’s never easy,” Trump continued. “I thought that would be one of the easier. I had that marked down as one of the easier of the eight that I mentioned, or the six that everyone agrees to, but it’s a level of hatred that you don’t often see.”

Trump said the talks have been very good and that he sees a real good chance of reaching a deal. When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked whether he considers Putin a friend of the American people, Trump replied that he “can’t speak” for that. His warm greeting at the summit also sparked backlash over calling Putin a friend. The comments were made against the backdrop of the ongoing war that began with Russia’s 2022 invasion.

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