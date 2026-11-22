Trump signed a law ending the penny, which costs nearly 4 cents to make, and cash totals ending in 3, 4, 8 or 9 cents can now be rounded up

President Donald Trump signed the Common Cents Act on Friday, formally directing the federal government to stop minting the penny, as reported by NBC News. The law ends nearly 250 years of production for the coin, which officially goes by the name cent. The House and the Senate both passed the measure by voice vote, meaning there was no notable opposition.

The main driver behind the legislation is the cost of making the coins. Rep. Lisa McClain, who wrote the bill, said on X after the Senate passed it that it costs nearly four cents to make just one penny. She also said the law will save $85 million per year, while the US Mint previously estimated the annual savings at $56 million.

The government stopped making pennies in November 2025, nine months after Trump called on the Treasury Department to halt production. He described the process as “so wasteful” at the time. The US Mint still plans to make collector versions in limited quantities.

The pennies already out there still count

Pennies remain legal tender for “all debts, public charges, taxes, and dues,” according to the law. The Treasury Department said the Federal Reserve will keep recirculating the roughly 114 billion pennies currently in existence for as long as possible.

The law also sets up a procedure for businesses that take cash. Stores can round totals to the nearest amount divisible by five cents, so totals ending in three, four, eight, or nine cents round up, while those ending in one, two, six, or seven round down. Some stores have already been rounding to the nickel, which led to one customer demanding her one cent at a Dollar Tree.

The nickel now takes the penny’s place at the bottom of the US Mint’s coin lineup. It can now be made with an inner layer of zinc and an outer layer of nickel. It is currently produced with nickel and copper, which costs more than zinc.

The penny has gone through many changes since Congress passed the Coinage Act in 1792, and the US Mint began producing it the following year. The first penny, from 1787, featured a sundial design from Benjamin Franklin. Once the US Mint took over, the coin was slightly bigger and showed a woman representing Liberty on one side and 15 chain links on the other.

The penny got smaller in 1857, with a flying eagle design on one side and a wreath on the other. It also changed from 100% copper to 88% copper and 12% nickel. An Indian Head design appeared two years later, and the penny got its modern face featuring President Abraham Lincoln in 1909.

The most recent design came out in 2010 and features a Union Shield theme. The US Mint said the shield on the tails side represents Lincoln’s preservation of the United States as a single country.

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