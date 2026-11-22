A cartel kingpin from the FBI’s most wanted list is finally captured, but the high-stakes military operation sent baseball fans fleeing from gunfire

The Mexican military has captured Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, a high-profile cartel leader and one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives. The operation, which took place in the state of Sinaloa on Friday, resulted in intense violence that left at least 11 people dead, including four Mexican soldiers and seven alleged cartel gunmen.

CNN reported that the arrest of the man known as El Chapo Isidro is a major development in the region’s ongoing security efforts. Meza-Flores, who reportedly led the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, was taken into custody alongside his second-in-command, Germán “N,” and a suspected financial operator named José “N.” Mexican officials confirmed the group was moved to Mexico City following the operation.

The capture triggered violence across the city of Guasave. In a state where baseball is reportedly bigger than soccer, CNN noted that the violence reached the local baseball stadium during a match between the Venados de Mazatlán and the Algodoneros de Guasave. Geolocated footage reportedly shows fans scrambling for cover as gunfire rang out, with a person shouting, “Get down, duck down, down, down!” as the crowd fled the stands.

The violence spread across the city

According to the outlet, the game announcers on the broadcast informed viewers that the game was being suspended due to a security incident. One local told CNN that private hospitals were taken over by armed individuals, while various businesses, including gas stations and convenience stores, were set on fire. According to the Associated Press, firefights broke out around 7:00 PM on Friday, which forced residents to hide in grocery stores and other locations.

Mexican special forces capture FBI Most Wanted cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “Chapo Isidro,” unleashing violent clashes across Sinaloa.



The high-profile raid in Guasave followed joint intelligence work between U.S. and Mexican agencies, taking down the Beltran… pic.twitter.com/dZoa7u86cs — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2026

Meza Flores is the second cartel leader to be arrested in recent months, and Mexican officials stated that they used stealth and surprise to locate him. However, the operation quickly turned into a prolonged standoff, with a federal official telling the Associated Press that authorities were unable to extract the prisoner until 4:00 AM on Saturday due to at least 10 roadblocks maintained by burning vehicles.

Security forces faced gunfire and explosives throughout the night. CNN reported that footage from the city showed what seemed to be Mexican security forces helicopters circling the city while they fired at the ground. Locals told the outlet that convoys of “heavily armed civilians” roamed the streets “firing shots.”

I commend Mexico’s security forces for their courage and professionalism in carrying out this operation. Strategic intelligence sharing between the United States and Mexico helped make this operation possible, leading to the arrest of Fausto Isidro “Chapo Isidro,” one of the… https://t.co/M75MHr03BX — Embajador Ronald Johnson (@USAmbMex) November 21, 2026

The US Ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, reportedly said on X that the operation resulted from “strategic intelligence sharing between the United States and Mexico.” He added, “Terrorist Cartels and criminals will be brought to justice. And together we will make both our nations safer.” The DEA also praised the efforts, calling the arrest a significant blow to a violent criminal organization.

Despite the high-profile nature of the arrest, security analysts warn that the strategy of targeting individual leaders could lead to more violence in the long run. According to AP News, David Saucedo, a security expert, noted, “What they do is capture high-profile kingpins — the leaders — but they don’t dismantle the entire organization. They arrested the No. 1 and No. 2, but the entire network of hit men, street-level drug dealers, businesses and political and police connections remains intact.”

Mexican forces have captured alleged drug trafficker Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as 'Chapo Isidro'.



Helicopters circled over Sinaloa after armed clashes between Mexican police and cartels.



Read more: https://t.co/2YXqie9Ay5 pic.twitter.com/Tdewmcbjz9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 21, 2026

Saucedo reportedly called the operation “a product of pressure from the United States.” He claimed that only zeroing in on capos like Meza Flores leaves the remaining organization open to power struggles and violence between rival factions.

As of Saturday, an uneasy calm had returned to Guasave, with burned-out trucks and destroyed stores remaining as evidence of the overnight conflict. Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed that armed forces would stay in the area to maintain order.

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