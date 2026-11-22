Hackers reportedly breach an FBI database for the second time in months, but Trump ‘puts a positive spin’ on what he hopes the intruders uncover

Hackers have breached the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, CNN reported, marking the second time in recent months the agency’s security has been breached. This database is a vital tool for law enforcement across the country, letting them share information on warrants, fugitives, and background checks. The breach follows a string of high-profile outages that have impacted the FAA, the National Security Agency, and various banks.

The back-to-back issues related to these computing systems have raised public concerns about national cybersecurity. According to NBC News and the Associated Press, sources who were briefed on the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the FBI is currently investigating the situation.

President Donald Trump reportedly addressed the issue in a telephone interview with Fox News, saying, “I will say that it’s not good — I don’t like that. But maybe we’ll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise because, you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.” The president went on to imply that the intrusion could potentially reveal other details, like his 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President seemed to have a list of things he thought the breach could uncover

According to CNN, the call Trump was referring to was one that led to his first impeachment by the House of Representatives, where he was accused of pressuring Ukraine to look into Joe Biden. He also listed, without evidence, the “other hoaxes” that could be revealed, saying, “Maybe we’ll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place.” In his first term, the president repeatedly accused the FBI of bias and criticized their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

BREAKING: President Trump responds to reports that hackers breached the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, saying “it's not good.”



Stream FOX News live on FOX One for the latest coverage: https://t.co/BRPkIA2cmh | @SatAmericaFNC @kayleighmcenany @foxone pic.twitter.com/LtBl4lJCuO — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2026

“I always like to put things in a positive spin,” Trump told Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany. “So as soon as you said that, and as soon as I heard about it a little bit before, I said, ‘Well, that’s an interesting situation. I wonder who’s doing it because wouldn’t it be great to learn about Russia, Russia, Russia?’” The outlet noted that the president declined to share any specific details about the intrusion into the FBI’s system.

A former FBI official told CNN that the system is critical for public safety, as officers rely on the database to identify wanted fugitives and check for outstanding warrants. The primary concern is not just data theft, but the possibility that hackers could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.

BREAKING: The FBI was hacked again, this time the breach targeted its crime database, sources tell @evanperez https://t.co/fmlDy5qptA — CNN NationalSecurity (@NatSecCNN) November 21, 2026

The Associated Press wrote that the FBI has been a frequent target for hackers, noting that in September, a group called ShinyHunters reportedly targeted an FBI jobs website to steal employees’ personal data. Additionally, the FBI disclosed in March that it was looking into suspicious activity on an internal system used for surveillance and investigations.

The FBI hasn’t commented on who might be behind this latest breach. However, CNN noted that FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News this past Thursday to praise the bureau’s cybersecurity efforts. In the segment, he highlighted Operation Winter Shield, which is intended to help companies update their systems, stating, “Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn’t. We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time.”

Outside of the FBI, NBC News reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was recently targeted by a cyberattack, with employees being informed that the system used to pay farmers had been targeted. USDA officials raised concerns that the hackers might find ways to access even more sensitive data.

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