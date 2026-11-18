After the FAA outage grounded every US flight, a highly classified national security communications network has reportedly gone down too

The highly classified network used by the United States National Security Agency (NSA) for internal communications and sharing of classified information has experienced a “temporary degradation.” Per Reuters, the agency announced that this happened during scheduled maintenance, noting, “While ​some internal systems were affected, mission-critical ⁠capabilities remain fully operational and ​our ability to defend national security ​continues.”

According to CNN, the agency further added, “NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.” The outlet noted that the Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, stated on Fox Business that the outage resulted from the agency applying a software patch to address major vulnerabilities found last month in PHP, a programming language powering a large portion of websites.

Clayton reportedly noted, “The patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected. That is what has happened at the NSA today.” CNN further reported that, per sources, things seemed to have gotten fixed at first

Sources described changing instructions through the day

CNN reported that a voicemail system for employees initially moved to a code yellow status, which involves staggered arrivals for staff at the Fort Meade, Maryland, headquarters. It later shifted to a code green, signaling a return to normal work, but by Tuesday night, it moved to a code orange, closing the campus to most employees until further notice and relying on essential personnel. It is not clear what prompted this reversal in staff instructions.

BREAKING: The NSA's highly classified internal communications network is experiencing a widespread outage, a source familiar with the matter tells Fox News Digital.



Get the full story. https://t.co/TIIhlVuE45 pic.twitter.com/3NQ9gHb7Uh — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 17, 2026

Despite the internal disruption, officials state that communication with President Donald Trump remains secure. Current and former officials mentioned that the agency relies on multiple redundancies and backup networks to reach the president while he travels. A former senior NSA official told CNN that NSANet is “more of a network of networks, and it’s unlikely that a full outage exists given the many redundancies in place.”

The official added, “It could impact analysis and reporting, but for highest priority requirements they would find a way to work those. So it is alarming, but likely not crippling.” Intelligence sharing with the Five Eyes alliance, which includes the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, has reportedly not been impacted by the current situation.

Classified US national security communications network hit by outage, NSA says https://t.co/5BGN5nzvv5 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 17, 2026

Per the outlet, Clayton confirmed there is no sign that the recent tech outages, including this one, were the result of a cyberattack. According to Reuters, Trump also addressed the disruptions on Tuesday while in Manila. “Things like that happen,” Trump told reporters. “It’s fine.”

CNN reported that this event follows a series of recent tech failures across the country. Last week, a massive systems failure grounded all flights nationwide for hours and disrupted regular operations for the weekend. The Federal Aviation Administration later traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

Microsoft also dealt with a major outage that blocked access to Outlook and Teams meetings for many users. Furthermore, thousands of Chase Bank customers recently reported trouble with their online accounts.

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