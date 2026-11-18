Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized U.S. sanctions and trade measures on Wednesday as they prepared for a rare three-way meeting with President Donald Trump, The Hill reported. The leaders delivered their remarks at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China. Trump had just arrived in the country after meetings with regional allies.

Xi pledged that Beijing would cut tariffs and push free trade. He appeared to contrast this approach with the tariffs Trump has applied to Chinese goods. “We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment,” Xi told the audience, according to the report.

Putin focused on Western sanctions during his speech. He said the measures have “lost their intimidating effect,” The Moscow Times noted. Russia has faced U.S. economic penalties since it began its war in Ukraine nearly five years ago.

Speeches set stage for first trilateral talks among the three leaders

Xi greeted Trump on the airport tarmac early Wednesday in a rare personal welcome, The Moscow Times reported. The gesture returned one that Trump had offered Xi during a visit to Washington earlier this year. Trump later shook hands with Putin after arriving at the APEC banquet.

China's President Xi Jinping pledged to stand up against trade protectionism, while his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin criticized Western sanctions as the two set the stage for a high-stakes trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump https://t.co/NTGODIj4MS pic.twitter.com/0dPt44xgBc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2026

The three leaders are expected to meet face to face on Thursday on the sidelines of the summit. They are likely to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran, along with tariffs, artificial intelligence, and other issues. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov indicated the leaders are unlikely to avoid talks on efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

In his address, Xi urged support for free and open trade and said China would lower tariffs while standing against protectionism. He stated that China would continue to invest in industry and new technologies. Western partners have criticized China for large trade surpluses, though Beijing has described its model as fitting for a still-developing economy.

Putin described Western powers as “former hegemons” and said Europe was in a “humiliating decline.” He claimed anti-Russian sanctions had backfired. “Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power,” he said.

He added that sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions “may still exert a certain deterrent effect” but “are incapable of halting growth- let alone crushing the economies of competitors.” Putin called the world “turbulent” yet said disagreements can be addressed by “sitting at the table,” and he expressed expectation of “big potential benefit” from the trilateral meeting.

Trump has targeted China with steep import taxes, accusing the country of flooding U.S. markets with cheap goods. He had even threatened massive new tariffs on China while hinting the summit might be off.

After earlier tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court, he imposed additional measures. The president also waived tariffs on Russian diesel in a deal tied to high fuel prices linked to the Iran conflict, a step some critics said would help fund Russia’s war.

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