President Donald Trump has put forward Eric Ueland for the job of comptroller general, the top post at the Government Accountability Office, Politico reported. That office has the authority to take the administration to court on behalf of Congress.

The nomination comes as Democrats are set to assume control of Congress in January, and it represents an effort by the president to install one of his allies in the role before that happens, according to the outlet. At the same time, members of both parties have been urging the watchdog agency to ask the Supreme Court to step in over the administration’s withholding of money that Congress already approved.

Ueland holds the post of deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, an office leading the push to hold back and cancel federal dollars, the outlet stated. Democrats have called him a pariah for that reason and have already accused Republicans of running a “sham” confirmation process that does not follow the usual practice for selecting a comptroller general.

Questions over independence surface ahead of Thursday hearing

Although many Republicans view Ueland favorably, his path to confirmation is not assured, according to the report. Several Senate Republicans have raised doubts about placing a current executive-branch official in a job meant to examine and potentially challenge actions taken by that same branch.

President Trump has nominated Eric Ueland to serve as the next comptroller general of the United States, a key watchdog role that audits and investigates federal spending across government agencies. https://t.co/1sLGFXhGlc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 17, 2026

Sen. John Curtis of Utah said in a Monday interview, “I think Eric’s a really qualified individual, but I have concerns that this is the partisan pick for a very bipartisan office.” He added, “He’s very qualified, but I think there’s some strong partisan leanings on his part.”

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is reportedly scheduled to hold a hearing on the nomination on Thursday. Committee Chairman Rand Paul of Kentucky declined to offer a public endorsement on Monday night.

Paul told reporters, “I stick with what I said last year about it. I think it’s important to find someone who’s honest and objective.” He then indicated that the White House had requested he advance Ueland’s name, and when asked whether he had resisted that request, he replied, “That’s all I’ve got for you.”

Ueland has long experience on Capitol Hill, having worked as a Senate staffer for years, according to the report. He previously served as staff director for the Senate Budget Committee Republicans when Michael Enzi of Wyoming chaired the panel, and he was chief of staff to former Majority Leader Bill Frist.

During the first Trump term, he was White House director of legislative affairs and helped negotiate an economic relief package between then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and senators as the Covid-19 pandemic began to hit U.S. markets, the report stated.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma described Ueland as “seen as a straightforward, fair person that understands the operation of government and of agencies.” In a Monday interview, he said, “He’s done so many different roles in so many different places,” noting that the two had met in Lankford’s office a few months earlier. He added, “He has a good perspective of multiple agencies, and so I know where he’s coming from.”

Both Democrats and some Republicans want the Government Accountability Office to file suit against the administration, an action that could prove politically difficult for a nominee with close ties to senior White House officials, Politico reported.

The office has been led by an acting comptroller general since last December and has released more than half a dozen findings that the administration illegally impounded federal funds since Trump’s second term began.

The agency has not yet gone to court, even after the Supreme Court indicated last fall that only the Government Accountability Office has standing to sue over violations of the Impoundment Control Act, a law meant to require presidents to spend money Congress has approved in the way lawmakers directed, according to the report. The administration has also met resistance at the high court before, such as when the Supreme Court rejected its California ballot demand.

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