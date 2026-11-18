Sen. Tammy Duckworth told acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao she would not vote for him because he’s “going to be another yes-man.” The Illinois Democrat made the remark after Cao would not say he had urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to end the Iran conflict over readiness concerns. Cao’s nomination also needs a special congressional waiver because he has not been out of active-duty service for the seven years required by law, reports The Hill.

The comment came during a roughly two-and-a-half-hour Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. Senators from both parties questioned Cao, who has held the acting post since April, about reported suicide attempts by sailors, the costs of the U.S. war with Iran, and shipbuilding delays. Cao said that if confirmed, he is ready to work with all senators on three priorities: take care of sailors and Marines, advance shipbuilding, and defend the homeland.

Democrats focused on the effects of long deployments and on classified briefings that left one party out of the room. They also asked about a presidential memo directing the Navy to replace the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, or EMALS, with older steam catapults on carriers.

Democrats focus on reported suicide attempts and conditions at sea

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told Cao, “You’re failing these sailors and their families, and your confrontation with them leaves me with the clear impression that you simply don’t care.” He added that Cao had not given Congress a full accounting of the impact from the lengthy deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao: "You see it as eight suicide attempts. I see it as eight suicide mitigations." pic.twitter.com/eH0axFEN4e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

Cao said he cares “greatly” for the sailors and judges issues by how they would affect his son in the Marines. He stated that he does not control deployment lengths. Meanwhile, Abraham Lincoln families have urged Navy leaders to take sailors’ mental health more seriously.

Cao had earlier told Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York that eight sailors in the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during a long deployment. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said his office received reports of problems on the USS George Washington and the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, including one child who lost more than 45 pounds in six months from lack of food and basic hygiene supplies, and significant weight loss among some Marines.

MARK KELLY: So are you saying the reports of sailors losing 45 pounds are not true?



HUNG CAO: It's just not what they want. It's like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying, 'There's nothing to eat here'



MARK KELLY: Somebody doesn't lose 45 pounds just because they… pic.twitter.com/lcoMVxb4Am — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

The sharpest exchange came with Gillibrand. Cao confirmed he called news reports of difficult conditions on the Abraham Lincoln “dishonest,” adding, “I did, senator, and I spoke to our sailors on board, and they felt the same way.” When he described the eight suicide attempts as “eight mitigations we’re able to mitigate,” Gillibrand interrupted: “Please don’t call attempted suicide mitigations. That is such an insult.”

.@SenGillibrand (D-NY) and Navy secretary nominee Hung Cao have heated exchange about suicide attempts on USS Abraham Lincoln including one sailor who jumped overboard:



Cao: "That sailor was not trying to kill himself…"



Gillibrand: "What was he trying to do? Swim to Guam?" pic.twitter.com/ARJQf07hO3 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2026

She noted that one sailor went overboard. Cao replied, “Senator, that sailor was not trying to kill himself, and he admitted that.” Gillibrand asked, “What was he trying to do? Swim to Guam?” Cao said the sailor jumped with a life preserver and survived. Gillibrand said he was minimizing the strain and called for a separate hearing.

On the Iran war, Duckworth pressed Cao about urging Hegseth to end the conflict. Cao said Hegseth “knows my stance on our readiness and the strain it takes on our sailors” before she cut him off with the “yes-man” line.

.@SenWarren (D-MA) and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on cost of Iran war:



Warren: "When Iran hit our naval base in Bahrain, how much did that cost?"



Cao: "We're still making all the assessments because it's a non-permissive area to go into." pic.twitter.com/s4eayiFY5p — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2026

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts asked about the daily cost of the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Cao said, “I do not know the daily cost, ma’am.” Warren cited an independent estimate of about $32.5 million per day, which Cao confirmed sounded correct. On damage from Iranian strikes to the U.S. base in Bahrain that hosts the Fifth Fleet, Cao said, “We have not been able to do a full assessment yet,” calling it “a nonpermissive area for us to go into.”

Cao and Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan disagreed on control of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb. Cao said the U.S. controls both and that commercial ships have not been able to transit without a U.S. military escort even before the war. Slotkin said ships of any flag could do so a year earlier. Cao pointed to insurance rates of $54,000 for one transit as evidence of the danger. Slotkin said he was dodging the question.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia asked if the Navy should return to steam launches as directed in the president’s memo. Cao said delays with EMALS and electromagnetic elevators are setting carrier deliveries back seven years, so the fleet will have nine carriers instead of 11 for five years.

When Kaine asked if a return to steam was under consideration, Cao began discussing elevators; Kaine interrupted and praised EMALS. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi then said, “Returning to steam is a nonstarter, and everyone needs to understand that.”

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said Democrats have been left out of multiple classified defense briefings this year. Cao committed to including both parties if confirmed, saying national defense is not a partisan issue. Gillibrand said briefings limited to Republicans “has to end today.”

wow — GOP Sen. Mike Rounds berates Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao: "Are you aware that on multiple occasions where there have been classified discussions, my Democrat colleagues weren't invited? … I want a commitment from you that we move this back to a bipartisan basis when… pic.twitter.com/aQEHJi1Fex — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island criticized Cao for not promptly notifying Congress of the firing of the commanding officer, executive officer, and chief of the boat on the submarine USS South Dakota. “We need to have details promptly, and you have to do that, and you didn’t do it,” Reed said. Cao said a near-mishap was still under investigation and that the squadron commodore felt the three “did not live up to their honor, courage and commitment ethos.”

He said some details were withheld to protect the officers’ privacy and careers. When asked why Congress was not informed as in the past, Cao said, “My answer is there’s no excuse, senator. I will. I spoke to [Rep. Joe] Courtney [D-Conn.] in depth about this. We will come up with procedures so I can inform you on a timely manner. My thing is I just didn’t want it to be blasted out on Navy Times.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy