Scott Colom, Mississippi’s new U.S. senator-elect, asked Nike to provide free custom Air Force 1 shoes to every high school valedictorian in the state, according to the Clarion Ledger. The company replied by expanding the idea to valedictorians in every state.

Colom made the request in a post on X on Monday, November 16. He directed it to Nike and The Nike Store while referencing his recent election win.

He wrote, “to honor this moment in Mississippi history, how about custom-made AF1s (my fav shoe) for every valedictorian of Mississippi high school this year? It would encourage MS students to hit the books the rest of the year!”

Nike offers free shoes to valedictorians across the United States

Colom also tagged Nike master trainer Joe Holder in the same post and asked him for help getting the company to respond. Holder answered later that evening.

I’m so proud of @Nike for stepping up to motivate students across the country in this historic moment. This is the #justdoit mentality that makes your company great. Please consider honoring Hiram Revels in the design. 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/5YsC8pmPMf — Scott Colom (@scott_colom) November 18, 2026

“Let’s set up a meeting I’ll see what I can do senator!” Holder wrote. Nike’s official account replied the following night. The company stated, “The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea. @scott_colom, we’ll do you one better… For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let’s go!”

Nike told students to stay tuned. The company has not yet released further details on how the free shoes will be distributed or claimed.

Colom quickly thanked Nike for the response. He also asked the company to consider a design that honors Hiram Revels, the first Black man to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Nike responds to Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom’s request to make custom Air Force 1s for every high school valedictorian in Mississippi with an even BIGGER announcement.



Nike says it will provide custom sneakers to EVERY high school valedictorian across the entire United… pic.twitter.com/2qob2JhNOi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 18, 2026

Revels, a Republican, represented Mississippi from 1870 to 1871. He took the seat previously held by Jefferson Davis, who had served as president of the Confederacy.

Colom defeated incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. The race was called for him on November 11, more than a week after Election Day. Trump had criticized Colom before the vote, but made a surprising admission after Colom won.

He won by 8,031 votes according to updated tallies released by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday, November 17. The state has not yet released a complete statewide total.

Officials said the state has until December 3 to declare all results because of runoff elections in other races. Colom is the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi since Reconstruction.

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