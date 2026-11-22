Comedian Sashi Perera was so frustrated by a recent encounter on the road that she took to her Instagram (sashbomb) and TikTok (sashicomedy) with diagrams to prove she was right. In a video that has tens of thousands of views, she claimed that the incident happened right before she had to travel to Singapore for a gig, and she ended up obsessing over it on her flight to the country. In the caption, she described it as her “first road rager.”

Perera told her viewers that while driving on a narrow road, she saw a car at the top of the road and assumed there would be enough time to get out of the way, except that it then “zooms” down towards her. She said, “And I mean zooms. Like, I don’t think he’s going to stop the car before it crashes.” As she talked, she uploaded images of her drawings to highlight how narrow the road was and even drew an angry stick figure to represent the other driver, before editing in dashcam footage to show the incident.

As the footage showed the car coming towards her, she shared that she was used to cars “zooming” at her from her time in Colombo, “but I’ve also never had a car fly at me that way.” Irritated, she said that she switched her car off and leaned on her horn while maintaining eye contact. She, Charlie, and the driver began to yell at each other, with Perera demanding the driver reverse, but the driver said, “F*** that, I’m not reversing for someone who disrespects me”

Perera’s partner tried to de-escalate the situation

When the other driver remained aggressive, Charlie began to urge her to compromise, telling her, “Honey, reverse the car. This is not worth it.” Perera refused. She said he began to perform for everyone else, and cars even built up behind her, but she held her ground until the other driver eventually reversed.

Perera’s viewers were overwhelmingly on her side, and many commented, praising her for not giving in. As one user wrote, “I don’t know if it’s healthy, but I was 100% on your side.” However, in the midst of similar anecdotes, some people did suggest caution next time, with one user noting, “You have no idea what’s wrong with some people.” Another user commented, “Your husband was the most correct person there. He was absolutely right, ‘not worth it’.”

Amongst the few critics, one TikToker observed, “I get why you were angry but you escalated that situation multiple times, I hope you can reflect on that and the impact you had on other people because of it.” The Rhode Island DMV notes that drivers should avoid responding to or escalating conflict with aggressive individuals. They suggest staying calm, avoiding eye contact, and remaining inside the vehicle for protection.

The guide advises that drivers should not take the mistakes of others personally and should aim to be polite even when the other driver is not. If a situation becomes dangerous, for instance, if the aggressive driver escalates by tailing a car, the DMV recommends driving to a busy public place or contacting authorities.

Despite her anger, Perera herself had a message for viewers. She said, “I swear I never behaved that way, but I just couldn’t believe that someone will act like that for no reason. Should anyone act in this manner? No! Should anyone react in this manner? No!” In her caption, she admitted, “Next time, I’d just reverse.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the other driver’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Perera’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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