House Republican leaders are having trouble getting enough of their members back to Washington to vote on the party’s own measures during one of the final weeks of GOP control. Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, who lost his eastern seat in one of the midterms’ biggest upsets, pushed back hard against colleagues who have stayed away.

During a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, Murphy called on leadership to stop pay for any lawmakers who fail to show up, according to several people present. “Look, I lost. I’m still here. I’m still here,” Murphy later told CNN when describing his frustration with the absences. “If they aren’t here, they shouldn’t get paid.”

The party’s sweeping midterm losses have left many Republicans exasperated with healthy GOP colleagues who have simply refused to return after their defeats. Speaker Mike Johnson and other leaders have been quietly reprimanding members who chose not to come back.

Lawmakers’ absences create obstacles for final GOP priorities

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna was among those who stayed away. She told the speaker she did not return because of concerns about a report on a possible Iranian “dirty bomb” plot in Washington, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Mike Johnson issues a letter begging Republicans who lost to show up to work in their remaining 44 days: “we must have full attendance,” and “barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full 2-year term.” pic.twitter.com/05isN2qG0M — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 20, 2026

Johnson, whose relationship with Luna has been especially contentious, pointed out that her staff was already working in the capital, according to a person familiar with the exchange. CNN has reached out to Luna’s office for comment.

“Attendance is a great frustration for me right now,” Johnson said Thursday. “We had 14 absences yesterday, so it’s not possible for us to advance a rule and advance our legislative agenda unless the members are here doing their job. … We want to run through the tape and finish strong, but we can’t do that unless people are present at work.”

The attendance problem is a familiar one for House GOP leaders, who spent the year struggling to hold together a record-small majority. It arrives as Republicans try to pass as much of President Donald Trump’s agenda as they can before the party moves into the minority in January.

Leaders face pressure to restore Pentagon funding after months of war with Iran, though they lack the votes to do so. They also hope to raise the debt limit while holding a trifecta in order to avoid a fight with Democrats and Trump next year, and to finish items such as permitting reform before Democrats take control.

Many House Republicans see a party-line bill as the best path for key Trump priorities, especially the debt limit and additional Pentagon money for the war. Such a bill is difficult to move in the Senate, however, and Majority Leader John Thune has paused the party’s effort to pursue that route. With absences adding to the complications, some Republicans worry the party could waste its remaining time in power.

Several people familiar with the discussions say some in GOP leadership privately fear December will bring little more than a punt of government funding into the new year, possibly combined with an extension of expired spy powers. There is also concern that votes forced by Kentucky Rep.

Thomas Massie on the Epstein files and ending the Iran war could pull attention away from other work. Some members have already discussed sending the House home after a stopgap funding bill ahead of the December 11 deadline and canceling later votes, because the votes simply will not be there for more.

“There’s a possibility we can squander it if we don’t get our members back here,” senior GOP Rep. Mike Simpson said about the final stretch of Republican control. “What do we do to these guys that won’t come back?”

Rep. Jim Jordan, set to become House GOP minority leader, is among those who want to use the party-line reconciliation process to lock in Trump priorities before Democrats take over. “I’m in favor of getting as much done as we possibly can,” Jordan told CNN when asked about a GOP-only bill.

He said he wants to see “all kinds of important things, like debt ceiling issue, like the defense issue.” When asked if that includes funding for Iran, Jordan replied: “That’s certainly important.”

Thune said Thursday that a party-line bill is unlikely to move until after Thanksgiving, leaving both chambers with just three work weeks. Many Republicans view that timeline as a sign that little of substance will get done before the gavels change hands.

In the Senate, the focus remains on confirming additional Trump judges, completing a long-awaited permitting reform bill, and securing money for the Pentagon.

Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota said he and others still hope Democrats will help pass some of the Pentagon funding, even though the Senate Democratic caucus has made clear it will not approve more money for the Iran war.

“They can vote against the military and tell everybody why they’re doing it,” Hoeven said of Democrats. “We’re trying to give them an opportunity to join us and do the right thing, which is vote support our military.”

If Democratic support does not materialize, Hoeven said Republicans will need to try the reconciliation approach again despite the difficulties. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas was direct about the chances: “Everybody recognizes this is going to be a Herculean effort trying to get the House and the Senate to agree on the scope and the process.” Murphy, who has pressed his colleagues over the absences, added: “It’ll be hard if people don’t show up to their job.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy