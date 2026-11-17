Fresh US intelligence has revealed that Iran is working on plans to go after senior members of the Trump administration with either a dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, seven US officials said, according to CNN. Officials are still divided on whether Iran has the ability or the intent to actually try something like that.

People familiar with the information described the activity, at this stage, as Iran giving itself choices rather than preparing for an attack that is about to happen. Two of those sources said the details the US has seen are highly specific and name particular places and people, which has set off urgent contingency planning inside the government.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis stated that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

Several top officials have moved to military facilities

US officials see the intelligence as a sign that Iran is more willing to raise the stakes while it deals with continued American military strikes and a tough economic blockade that senior administration figures have called “devastating.” Sources said Tehran is now actively looking at options for attacks on US soil, even though nothing indicates a final decision has been made.

New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot,… pic.twitter.com/Np5jc7jqTI — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2026

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one source said. President Donald Trump said last week that the conflict would end “fairly soon,” while diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting continue to stall. Trump has also claimed he stopped Iran from launching a nuclear attack on the UK.

Two sources said multiple meetings took place in the past week on how to respond to the threat, with one calling the planning “prudent.” Separately, the Secret Service moved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week because of Iranian threats.

Iran has plotted against current and former US officials since Trump’s first term, including a 2024 murder-for-hire effort aimed at the president. Most of those earlier plots focused on chances to target Americans while they were outside the country.

Officials noted that the US remains highly exposed to unconventional weapons. A dirty bomb, which combines radioactive material with a regular explosive, is not especially hard to put together. Iran would not have to bring in trained agents from abroad; it could try to recruit someone already living in the United States.

One source said US intelligence has heard Iranian claims that bomb-making materials have already been stored inside the country. Officials disagree on how solid that information is, but many generally think it would have been straightforward, and is even probable, that Iran placed nuclear materials or chemical agents here earlier.

A source close to the intelligence said that because the border was open for much of the last decade, getting people into the country who could gather and position components would have been extremely easy. Another source said many national security officials believe such materials have likely been pre-positioned in the US for years or even decades.

The second person added that Iran’s ability to carry out this kind of attack has not increased. What has shifted is its motivation to consider it.

The Defense Department pointed questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which offered no comment.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Mission to the United Nations in New York said the country “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.” The statement did not directly address the dirty-bomb intelligence.

One source familiar with the new information described such a device as a tool meant to frighten rather than strike with accuracy: “Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up.” The same source said it could leave people very sick and make certain places unlivable.

Detecting a plot before it happens could be harder because a major surveillance law that lets officials collect foreign communications expired in June. Orders approved before then remain valid until March 2027, but without new congressional action officials have warned they will lose an important tool.

In a letter last week to the top Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe pressed for the law to be renewed. They argued that further delay would “(put) the lives of both Americans in the homeland and our troops stationed abroad at risk in the heightened threat environment briefed to the Gang of 8.” Members of the Gang of 8 received an Iran briefing several days before the letter went out, though it is unclear if that session covered the specific dirty-bomb or chemical-weapon ideas aimed at Washington.

Officials are also tracking separate intelligence that Iran might use chemical weapons against US troops in the Middle East, two officials said. Several officials stated directly that American forces lack enough protective gear and training for that kind of attack. The concern has led to separate planning so that diplomatic and intelligence staff in the region have the equipment and preparation they would need.

These overlapping threats are developing while the US and Iran remain in conflict around the Strait of Hormuz. Talks aimed at ending the American blockade, reopening the waterway, and stopping the fighting have not produced an agreement. One regional source said both sides want a deal, yet neither looks ready to make real concessions right now.

That same source said the coming weeks will be decisive for any possible agreement, and that certain actors could try to act as spoilers. Iranian hardliners or rogue parts of the regime that have gained from the war could see an attack as a way to keep the fighting going, the source added.

One US official stressed that Iran knows it would face retaliation if it used either type of weapon, whether in the Middle East or inside the United States. At the same time, if Iranian leaders start to believe the survival of their regime is at stake, they could decide the risk is acceptable.

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