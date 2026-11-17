President Donald Trump pushed back hard against reporters who raised questions about money going toward White House upgrades and other Washington projects at the same time his administration wants Congress to provide billions for the country’s air traffic control systems, according to The Independent.

The exchange followed a rough weekend for travelers after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a full nationwide ground stop on Friday. Trump pointed to outdated equipment and the previous Biden administration as the main reasons for the problems.

During the session, he directed sharp words at NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, calling her “pathetic” and saying she lacked “talent” for bringing up his spending choices. He stood by the work done on the White House, calling the results “flawless” and describing the expense as “peanuts.”

Details on ballroom construction and related capital work

“You’re so pathetic. I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape. It takes 10 minutes a day,” Trump said. “This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts. This is called talent. Talent. You don’t have talent. You don’t know what a broken column is. … I spent very little time to do it and losers like you come out and say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House?’”

My Q: What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling?



Pres Trump: If you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless … I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the WH, you’d never… — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 16, 2026

The president has moved forward with a broad set of changes across the capital that include gilded updates and new buildings shaped by his preferences. Part of that effort involved tearing down the East Wing so a large ballroom could go in its place. Estimates for that ballroom have climbed as high as $600 million. Trump has also publicly criticized opponents who sued to stop the ballroom.

Court filings from the Justice Department describe a 90,000-square-foot space built with heavy protection. The plans call for “heavy steel, drone-proof roof, missile-resistant and drone-proof columns, bullet, ballistic, and blast-proof glass, Military-grade venting for air conditioning and heating” along with “bomb shelters, a state-of-the-art hospital and medical facilities, Top Secret military installations, structures, and equipment, protective partitioning, and other features.”

Early figures put the cost near $200 million, but later estimates reached $600 million, with roughly half expected to come from public money.

When those projects are added together, the total amount the president has already spent or intends to spend with taxpayer funds across the capital exceeds $1.65 billion. A new concrete helipad built on the White House lawn was covered by Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, according to Trump himself.

“If you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” Trump said Monday. “It was an embarrassment,” he added. “I know great construction people … So the White House is in beautiful shape. Take a look at the helipad. I hope you like it. Listen to me. The helipad has gotten great reviews. And the nicest of all will be the ballroom, which now people are saying it fits like a glove.”

He has also directed nearly $20 million in public money toward work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, handled through no-bid contracts. Separate legal fights are underway over his push to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, plans for a “triumphal” arch near Arlington National Cemetery, and a proposal to shut the East Potomac Links public golf course in favor of a “world class” replacement.

The administration is currently seeking fresh billions from Congress to improve air traffic control. The trouble started Friday around 3:30 p.m. when the FAA issued the nationwide ground stop after spotting communication glitches. Planes stayed on the ground for more than four hours.

Trump later told Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy that “old broken stuff” was responsible. He said little publicly about the stop over the weekend and instead posted on social media about other subjects while passengers waited at airports around the country.

Even though Republicans have held both the White House and Congress for almost two years, Trump continued to place blame on the Biden administration. He argued that needed upgrades should not arrive in “drips and drabs.” Congress already set aside $12.5 billion for the FAA in a large spending and tax package last year, yet Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that sum falls short of what is required for a system showing clear signs of age and wear.

“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday. “It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS!” he said.

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