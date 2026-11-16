A woman received a handwritten letter from a neighbor that labeled her Christmas yard display “Halloween junk” and demanded she take it down. She then shared the note and her response in a TikTok video. Muahdp stood in her front yard holding the white envelope addressed to “Ms Concerned Neighbor” and said she had just gotten it in the mail.

She unfolded the letter and read that the writer, who called themselves a “sort of new neighbor,” claimed many residents put a lot of work into Christmas decorations. The note stated that what she had up were “leftovers from Halloween” and were “not acceptable.” It specifically called skeletons with Christmas stockings “beyond not okay.”

Muahdp then showed her yard, where two large white skeleton horses stood under a tree. She said she had just bought a second horse for about $300 and that she was still decorating and was “not even done yet.” The horses wore red harnesses with greenery and candy canes, and a red sleigh sat nearby.

Neighbor’s letter criticizes skeleton decorations as leftover Halloween items

The letter continued by asking what she was thinking and told her to “clean up your mess and show some better version of celebrating the Christmas season.” It added, “Don’t be lazy, put your Halloween junk up,” and mentioned that more decoration examples were in the works. The writer closed by saying, “Don’t embarrass yourself as well as our beautiful neighborhood. I’m just a regular walker, and my name is not Karen.”

Muahdp responded right after that line, saying, “You just earned that name, okay? Literally.” She explained that anyone with a problem could easily come talk to her, but she was not going to change anything. She stated, “This is my front yard,” and that it was up to her.

The camera moved across more of the display, revealing a large red sleigh with gold runners and silver garland, candy cane stakes lining the walkway, and several life-sized skeleton reindeer with red harnesses, wreaths, and bells.

A skeleton figure in a Santa hat stood behind the sleigh next to a red circular “Merry Christmas” sign on the grass. Muahdp said, “I can’t make this s–t up,” and called the note “unnecessary, really unnecessary.” She noted that a lot of people drive through the neighborhood and that it gets crazy there, while repeating that decorating was still in process. In the video caption, she wrote that what one person considers beautiful or festive may differ from another person’s idea of holiday decorating, and that is perfectly okay.

Viewers offered a range of reactions to the letter. One suggested turning the complaint into part of the display itself and wrote, “Blow up the letter, laminate it and put it in the yard under a naughty list.” Another focused on whether any rules restricted her and asked, “Are you in a hoa? If not ha! Add more!”

A third commenter proposed keeping the skeleton horses up year-round for other holidays and said, “I think you should leave the horses up now & dress them up for new years , valentines, st patricks lol.” Decoration disputes like this keep surfacing, as in the case of a woman confronting neighbors over Halloween decorations and threatening to call the city.

One person described a similar situation in their area, writing, “Someone in my area got complaints about their Christmas decorations and they bought a projector and projected a copy of the letter onto their house every night for the remainder of the season.” Another took the opposite view and stated, “Neighbour isn’t wrong…”

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