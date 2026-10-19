A woman named Jessica, who posts on TikTok as @305_jessica, walked down a sunny residential street in a selfie-style video while pointing over her shoulder at a nearby house. The home featured fake tombstones and a cemetery display for Halloween. She told viewers that the decorations did not match what she had asked her neighbors to do.

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Jessica said she had spoken to her whole neighborhood and the entire block ahead of the holiday. She explained that she wanted a not-so-scary Halloween so kids could enjoy it. She stated that she requested decorations in pink, purple, blue, and other colors instead of anything dark or frightening.

She claimed the neighbors went ahead and put up a full cemetery anyway. Jessica said she was walking home at the time to call the city and get ready for the next day, or possibly send an email, though she added that she did not know exactly what she would do. She noted that a neighbor’s dog was barking at her as she walked. “We’re in 2026,” she said. “It has to be cute and bougie and whatever, not so scary.”

Neighbor refuses to remove cemetery and plans to show Chucky film

In a follow-up TikTok video filmed from the driver’s seat of a car, Jessica said her neighbor told her he would not take the cemetery display down at all. She claimed he planned to set up a movie projector and play the film Chucky for the neighborhood. On-screen text in the video read, “MY NEIGHBOR IS RETALIATING… NOW HE WANTS TO PLAY CHUCKY FOR THE WHOLE NEIGHBORHOOD!”

Jessica described the neighbor’s response as sarcastic. She said he told her, “you want something cute? I got you, I’m gonna play Chucky.” She stated that Chucky is not cute and called it a bad doll. She added that she had never seen the movie because she has always been scared of that type of film.

She explained that she knows the character seems cute at the beginning but then “unalives” people. Jessica said her daughter cannot watch the movie and warned that the neighbor better not play it. “Because I will be calling the cops,” she stated, “because there’s certain things that kids shouldn’t be watching.”

Jessica claimed the neighbor’s actions were retaliation for her calling the city about the cemetery. She told viewers that the city was coming that day regarding the original complaint. She said that if the neighbor played the movie, they would have issues. Disputes between neighbors have escalated in other cases too, such as when a woman allegedly threatened a neighbor with a pitchfork over her chickens.

Viewers largely pushed back against her stance in the comments. Many questioned whether one person should set the rules for an entire block’s holiday displays. One commenter asked, “Who made you the boss of Halloween?” Another rejected the idea that she could dictate what happens on private property and wrote, “How they decorate their home is none of your business!!”

Several people pointed out that she has no financial stake in the homes she was criticizing. One wrote, “If you don’t pay my mortgage, you are not telling my anything.” Others said her complaint had the opposite effect and made them want to lean further into traditional scary decorations. One commenter stated, “This would make me run to Costco and buy the 7 foot animatronic Frankenstein.”

Some focused on her plan to involve the city. A viewer asked her to document the outcome and wrote, “Can you record your conversation with the ‘City’, I just want to hear their response. I know what I would say! Lmao!!” Another dismissed the situation more briefly and said, “some people have too much time on their hands.”

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