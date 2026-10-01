A 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly dragged a pitchfork along a rural road and declared herself “the new Freddy Krueger,” according to Law&Crime. State Police charged Susan Shea of Greenville after the Saturday incident in Otter Creek Township. The charges stem from a call a man on Henry Road placed to State Police, reporting what a criminal complaint describes as an ongoing disturbance involving himself and his son.

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The responding trooper reportedly saw Shea in the road “dancing with a pitchfork” and yelling toward the man’s property. Shea has not publicly responded to the allegations. The neighbor told police that Shea wants compensation for her chickens. However, the complaint does not explain what happened to the birds or how much money Shea was seeking. As those details are missing, the reason she blamed the neighbor has not been made public.

According to the complaint, the neighbor said Shea walked up and down the road dragging the pitchfork and screaming. Shea allegedly threatened to burn down both the man’s house and his son’s house with their families inside unless she received compensation. The neighbor also told police she threatened to kill the son’s dog. Shea allegedly warned the man that she would put the pitchfork through him if he took a step toward her.

She allegedly threatened to burn down two homes over those chickens

The trooper reportedly told Shea to return home before speaking with the neighbor. As no injuries were reported, the charges rest on the threats and the alleged behavior rather than a completed attack. The neighbor recorded part of the encounter on a cellphone and turned the footage over to police, according to the complaint. According to the complaint, the neighbor recorded part of the encounter on a cellphone and turned the footage over to police.

The video has not been released publicly. However, police said it shows Shea dragging the pitchfork along the road and comparing herself to Freddy Krueger. It’s hard to say if this was worse than pulling a knife on him, because it’s so unconventional. Shea faces misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment, along with summary charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

A woman was charged after she allegedly threatened her neighbor with a pitchfork, then later declared, “You guys are going to have nightmares of my face. I'm the new Freddy Krueger," in reference to a character from the "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise. pic.twitter.com/5URIlM4Mpg — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 30, 2026

Harassment appears twice, once as a misdemeanor and once as a summary offense. Summary offenses are the least serious category of criminal charge in Pennsylvania, while misdemeanors rank above them. The complaint reflects the account given to police, and a judge has not ruled on any of it. As the case remains at an early stage, the allegations have not been tested in court, and Shea is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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