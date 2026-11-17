Sean Duffy, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, took questions Monday on CNBC’s Squawk Box about a vote he cast years earlier while serving in the House. The appearance came near the end of a six-network media tour that followed a nationwide ground stop of flights. Duffy, 55, has been urging Congress to give the FAA more money and raised his request from $30 billion to $50 billion on the same day the agency saw a systems failure.

Becky Quick, a co-host of the program, brought up Duffy’s record as a Wisconsin lawmaker. She pointed to his January 2019 vote against the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriation Act and noted that the bill would have directed additional funding to the FAA. Quick asked him directly whether he regretted that decision.

Duffy rejected the suggestion that he had opposed FAA funding. “No, no I’ve seen those articles,” he said. “All of the FAA reauthorizations that funded the FAA, I voted for all of those. That vote was not a funding proposal for the FAA, I was on the record voting for all the FAA funding.”

Duffy pointed out that he had voted in favor of FAA funding on other occasions

Duffy told the hosts the 2019 package was not one of the FAA reauthorization bills he had backed. The measure reached the House floor during a government shutdown and contained more than $10.4 billion for FAA research, navigation facilities, and traffic operations. House Republicans opposed it at the time, citing the view that then-President Trump would veto the legislation or that it would fall short of what was needed for air traffic control programs.

CNBC: When you were a congressman, in 2019 you actually voted against support for the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Agencies Appropriation Act, and that would've given more funding to the FAA. Do you regret that vote?



DUFFY: The question is, what is this… pic.twitter.com/G7f6cJfzhu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2026

Both chambers eventually passed the bill. Together with a separate compensation package, it supplied the FAA with $17.5 billion for fiscal year 2019. Duffy had voted for earlier measures that reauthorized or continued FAA funding in 2012, 2014, and 2018.

In the days after the ground stop, Duffy increased the funding figure he said the agency required. During the four-hour nationwide stoppage on Friday night, he argued that past spending had produced little progress. “If you look to the past administrations going back 25 years, $15 billion dollars has been given to the FAA to fix this air traffic control system. And guess what? Barely anything was done,” he said.

He added that the current Congress holds responsibility for providing the resources needed to keep aircraft flying. “Are you going to all vote for funding that will allow us to fix the system? That’s the question of this moment, at this time, for this Congress,” Duffy stated.

Duffy previously appeared as a cast member on MTV’s The Real World. The CNBC interview continued his push for the higher funding total in the wake of the system failure and the ground stop. That push grew from $30 billion to $50 billion for air traffic system upgrades.

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