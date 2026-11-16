A customer drove roughly 300 miles from near the Canadian border to a phone store in an attempt to change the voicemail on a home phone. A retail worker named Gabe shared the story in a TikTok video. On-screen text in the clip read “600 MILES OF DISAPPOINTMENT.”

Gabe said in the TikTok that the man walked through the door and immediately announced he had driven a really long time to fix a simple problem that people on the phone could not solve. The customer asked whether Gabe thought he could help. Gabe replied that he did not know the details yet and would not promise a fix, then invited the man to the desk to explain the issue.

The customer stated he was trying to change his voicemail because he could not remember the numbers to get into it. He claimed he had spent hours on the phone and was told he needed to visit a store, so he drove down after wasting his entire day. Gabe acknowledged that the situation sounded super annoying and asked for the phone number so he could look up the account.

Account showed only a cell phone and no home phone service

Gabe said in the video that the account contained only the customer’s cell phone. He offered to change the voicemail password on that device, noting it would take about four buttons and should not be a problem. The customer refused and said, “No, I don’t want it on this phone. I don’t care about this phone. This phone is fine.”

Gabe pointed out that only one phone appeared on the account and asked what the customer meant. The man insisted the issue involved his home phone, the one where people leave voicemails, because the cell phone stays with him at all times. Gabe responded that the customer did not need to be snarky and delivered the news that no home phone existed through the store’s carrier.

Gabe asked who the customer pays his bill through. The man replied that it was the same question the people on the phone had asked and stated, “I pay this bill. That’s the only bill I pay. I don’t know. Figure it out.” Gabe told him he could see why phone support had been unable to help and that he could not assist either because it was the wrong company.

The customer said, “I did not drive 300 miles down here just for you to tell me the same thing they told me. If I wanted that, I’d have just listened to them on the phone.” Gabe answered that the man probably wished he had listened on the phone, since nothing could be done at the store. He suggested finding the bill to see who is paid and then calling that company. Long drives fueled by frustration have gone viral before, like when a woman drove home to confront her mother’s aide.

The customer looked at Gabe and said, “Well, find my bill then. We’ll figure this out together.” Gabe replied that this is not how it works because he does not work for the other company. He added that he would be happy to help with the cell phone on the account but could not assist with anything else. The man asked whether Gabe expected him to drive home after a 600-mile round trip without getting the problem fixed and insisted that Gabe was going to handle it.

Gabe said no, but noted he had given the customer the tools to find the information so he would not leave empty-handed. He closed by advising the man that next time, when everybody tells him something, he should listen.

Viewers left comments on the TikTok about the distance the customer traveled and the phone issue. One commenter called the situation a “stupid tax” and wrote, “This one is satisfying though because 600miles is a great stupid tax.”

Another wondered why customers come from far away instead of using a closer store and asked, “why do so many people live so far away and yet do business through your store instead of a store closer to them?” A third commenter stated, “Sir I can throw a stone from this spot and probably hit 3 different phone stores. You did not have to drive 300 miles to find one.”

One person expressed doubt about claims of spending hours on the phone and shared, “I don’t really believe people who say they spend “hours” on the phone to solve an issue. I hear that from customers at my job too. I had to call my cellphone provider for help recently and the issue was solved in less than 10 minutes so I don’t know.”

Another suggested the problem might involve remote access to an answering machine and wrote, “i guarantee it’s not a voicemail issue but a remote access into the phone’s answering machine issue. don’t ask me how i know.”

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