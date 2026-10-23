A Florida woman says she caught her mother’s aide sitting on her phone for 20 minutes, so she drove home to confront her and filmed the whole thing

A Florida woman is facing significant backlash after she posted a video to TikTok showing herself confronting a home aide. The woman, who uses the handle @Walkingmiracle18 and goes by Blessed Blind Lady, recorded the interaction after she claims she watched the worker on her home camera system for 20 minutes.

As reported by The Nerd Stash, the video shows the woman driving to her house after observing the aide on her phone while on the clock. She says in the footage, “This is how we have to speak up for people who don’t want to help our loved ones.” Once she gets inside the house, she finds the aide sitting on her phone. The woman immediately begins questioning the aide about her work ethic and complains about the time spent on the device.

She tells the worker, “We hired you people for you guys to help my mom, not to just sit out on the phone.” The situation becomes even more intense when the woman leads the aide into her mother’s bedroom to point out specific cleaning tasks. She continues criticizing the worker for the remainder of the video, stating, “People have to get it right with aides.”

She claims she did not disrespect her

Many viewers who saw the video did not agree with how the woman handled the situation. Instead of supporting her, the comment section is filled with people calling her the problem and pointing out that she was mistreating the employee.

One person commented, “Aggressive for no reason.” Another viewer shared their own experience with caregivers, noting that they focus on the needs of the person they are watching rather than general house cleaning. This commenter wrote, “Never household chores. Learn to speak with respect to anyone.”

The woman tried to defend her actions in the comments, claiming, “Not once did I disrespect her.” This response only led to more criticism. One person replied, “Yes, you did,” and added that the way she approached the worker was disrespectful. Another viewer pointed out that the decision to record the confrontation made it clear that the woman was looking for a conflict.

A major point of confusion for viewers was the woman referring to the employee as a maid while also calling her an aide. Several people jumped in to clarify the differences between those roles. One user wrote, “You said you do home health aide etc… But home health aides are NOT maids!”

Commenters also pointed out that the aide is a human being who likely needed a break. Others noted that labor laws often apply to these situations, meaning the worker is entitled to take breaks during her shift.

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