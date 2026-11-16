A Virginia mom told police ‘we haven’t had any alcohol’ at her son’s party for up to 300 teens, and an officer laughed and asked if she was joking

A Virginia mother told police “we haven’t had any alcohol” at her son’s party, which officers said drew between 100 and 300 teens, and bodycam footage shows an officer laughing and asking if she was joking. Aubrey and Lisa Vaughan have been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Maintaining a Common Nuisance after police broke up the gathering at their McLean home, as reported by the New York Post.

Fairfax County Police arrived just after 9:00 PM after neighbors reported concerns about the party. Officers said they encountered a large crowd of teens, reports of fireworks being set off, and the smell of alcohol in the air.

When asked about alcohol in the footage released by police, Lisa Vaughan said, “No, we haven’t had any alcohol.” After the officer laughed and asked if she was joking, she said, “I’m not joking. We’ve been making sure there’s no backpacks, no alcohol.”

Officers did not seem to buy that explanation

“You don’t smell it in the air right now,” one officer said during the exchange. Another added, “It reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere.” Officers said they saw teens fleeing the area on foot and found others climbing down from a scaffolding unit on the back porch.

A loud firework explosion interrupted the conversation in the front yard, sending officers toward the back of the house. They said they found roughly 100 more teens packed into the yard there. Underage drinking calls do not always happen at house parties, as two teens drinking inside a Waymo showed earlier this year.

Aubrey Vaughan later defended his intentions to Fox 5 DC. He said the event was meant for his son but grew beyond their control when uninvited students from other grade levels showed up. “We had zero idea that ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders would come to an eighth grader’s party,” he said.

“When people see this, put themselves in the shoes as a parent,” Aubrey Vaughan said. “We want our kids at our house so we can watch them and the reality is this could happen to anybody.” He said he had no involvement with alcohol at the event and told anyone with alcohol to leave. “We definitely didn’t ask for this and these kids that behaved this way I apologize to everyone,” he said.

The Vaughans own an 11,000-square-foot estate valued at an estimated $3.2 million. Fairfax County Police said that while gatherings for minors are often meant to be fun, situations can change quickly, and encouraged homeowners to stay mindful of what is happening on their property and contact law enforcement if things begin to escalate.

The couple turned themselves in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds. Both are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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