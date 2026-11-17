A woman arrived at a wedding for a couple she had never met, carrying wine, candles, and face masks after paying for a seat through an online service. Apryl Dvorak said in her TikTok video that she was about to walk in and see what would happen. She explained that she brought the gifts because she did not know the couple and that paying for the seat already counted as her present.

She described the website, called Not a Wedding Crasher, as a place where couples can list their weddings if they have extra seats available. People can then pay for those seats and attend. She stated that she knew nothing about the couple except their names and the location, and that she was already at the venue when she recorded the video.

She said she planned to vlog the entire experience. She claimed she was excited because she loves weddings, dressing up, and talking to random people. She stated, “I love talking to random people, so this should be a lot of fun.”

In a follow-up TikTok video, Dvorak said she had just returned home, removed her makeup, and taken out her hair. She explained that she also recorded on her camera and planned to upload that footage the next day to show more of the wedding. She stated that she walked in and saw the event was busy with people she did not know.

She said she looked around and noticed a girl sitting alone. She claimed she asked the girl to take a picture of her in front of the water, and they took photos of each other. She stated that the conversation turned to how they knew the bride and groom. She said the girl told her she did not know them, and she replied, “Same, we both paid to be here, b–ch.”

Dvorak explained that the two of them stayed together for the rest of the night and sat next to each other during the ceremony. She described the ceremony as “f–king beautiful” and said the vows made her tear up. She added that the weather turned out perfect with a nice sunset, even though the forecast had called for rain in San Diego. Not every wedding comes together so smoothly, though, as one family dispute over a wedding planned during a honeymoon showed.

She stated that after the ceremony, they sat at their dinner table and realized the other people at the same table had also bought seats through the website. She said there was one girl who came alone, one guy who came alone, and two friends. She claimed a couple from another table and two more girls also approached them and said they were part of the same group. She estimated there were about 10 of them in total.

Dvorak said the people she met seemed like-minded because they chose to attend a wedding where they knew no one. She described talking to a British man at the table who said he was going skydiving the next day. She claimed he invited her to join him, but she declined because she wanted to be mentally prepared.

Viewers shared mixed reactions to the idea of paying to attend a stranger’s wedding. One person questioned the label itself and wrote, “How is that crashing if you pay to be there.” Another commenter expressed disbelief that the option even exists, saying, “I can’t believe this is a thing.”

Some focused on their own discomfort with the concept. One wrote, “My anxiety WOULD NEVER let me do this,” while another said, “I don’t go to the weddings i’m invited to.. this is insane.” A different commenter saw a practical side and noted, “Wait, this would’ve been so awesome to fill seats for people who canceled after we already paid head counts for food.” One person offered a lighter take and wrote, “great idea for a first date, btw.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy