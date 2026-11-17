President Donald Trump criticized CBS’s 60 Minutes shortly after appearing on the program, PEOPLE reported. His comments targeted a Nov. 15 segment that examined U.S. military deaths during the Iran conflict. Trump had sat for an interview one week earlier to discuss Republican losses in the midterm elections.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the 80-year-old president posted on Truth Social that the new people running 60 Minutes were even worse than their predecessors. He wrote that a recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated. The post appeared before he left Washington, D.C., for a trip to meet world leaders in the Philippines.

The Sunday episode featured an Army whistleblower’s complaint filed with Congress. The complaint alleged that senior military officials had been ill-prepared and had ignored warnings before drone strikes that killed American service members in Kuwait and Jordan. It also included an interview with Joey Amor, whose wife, Army Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, 39, was among the first six U.S. troops killed after Trump launched the war with Israel in late February.

Claims about interception rates and earlier statements on casualties

Trump stated that only two of the “8,000-9,000 One-way Attack Drones” penetrated U.S. defenses and led to deaths in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He further claimed that just one of roughly 2,000 ballistic missiles fired by Iran since Feb. 28 caused American fatalities in Jordan. He presented these figures as evidence that nearly all incoming weapons had been stopped or had failed to produce U.S. deaths.

“Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths,” he wrote. “No one in the World has the ability to do so well. All of this being left out of the 60 Minutes ‘report.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter.” The president argued that the program had omitted this information. It is not the first time Trump has downplayed the war’s troop deaths and costs.

Joey Amor told the program, “They killed my wife. They killed these soldiers.” He added, “And it’s not political. There are individuals in that command that made choices.” Master Sgt. Amor and five other soldiers died in a drone strike on a U.S. base in Kuwait on March 1, the war’s second day. The following day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintained that troops in the region, including at that base, had been well protected.

Hegseth said, “Every once in a while you might have one, unfortunately we call it a ‘squirter,’ that makes its way through.” He continued, “And in that particular case it happened to hit a tactical operations center that was fortified. But these are powerful weapons.” The Pentagon directed PEOPLE to the White House for comment, while CBS News offered no immediate response.

Trump’s post followed his Nov. 12 statement that “nobody’s been killed in the last five months” of the war, according to the outlet, despite multiple deaths occurring since July.

Before departing Monday, he told reporters he intended to discuss the conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while asserting that “we have Iran in very good shape.” When asked about possible Iranian drone threats aimed at him, Trump reportedly said he was “more worried about you.” He added, “Because if they get me, you’re gone, too,” and advised, “Be careful.”

Trump had sued 60 Minutes in 2024 over its interview with former Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. He accused the program of “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference” that sought “to tip the scales” of the election in her favor and misled the public. Paramount settled the case for $16 million in July 2025 while seeking Trump administration approval for its Skydance merger, which closed in August 2025.

In December 2025, after 60 Minutes aired an interview with former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump wrote that his real problem was not “the low IQ traitor” but that Paramount’s new ownership of the program had allowed the segment to air. He stated, “THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy