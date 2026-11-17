A Friday nationwide ground stop that halted departures across the United States has prompted Vice President JD Vance to press Congress for money to upgrade the country’s aviation systems. He made the comments on Monday during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Vance said the Trump administration will ask lawmakers to approve funding for modern air traffic control technology. The stoppage followed a failure in the Federal Aviation Administration’s communications infrastructure and produced widespread delays and flight cancellations.

He tied the incident to outdated equipment still in use. “We’re dealing with 50-year-old technology,” Vance said, according to MS NOW. “Why do we have a 50-year-old system in the first place? We should have a new system, and we need to rebuild it.”

Funding constraints and midterm results shape the discussion on aviation upgrades

Vance stated that the administration has already swapped out roughly 70 percent of the aging gear that required replacement. He noted, however, that a substantial amount of work is still unfinished.

Vance on new FAA Funding: We could absolutely do this with Democrats in the new congress if they set aside their ridiculous obsession with men in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/9UGCxfa9f4 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2026

Ingraham questioned the pace of those efforts. “You guys have been in charge the last two years. Why hasn’t it gotten fixed?” she asked.

In response, Vance cited limits on congressional funding. He said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who has asked for $50 billion in Congressional funding, has concentrated on keeping the current system operational while upgrades proceed.

Vance did not guarantee that Congress would act before the Christmas and New Year travel period. “It’s certainly something we are going to demand and ask that happens in the lame duck,” he said. “If it doesn’t get done, and it should, and if it doesn’t get done, it’ll be a huge indictment of the lame duck session and the people who are working on it.”

He also indicated openness to cooperating with Democrats in the next Congress on aviation modernization. The remarks came as Vance addressed the recent midterm elections, in which Republicans lost a large number of seats. “We got shellacked, of course we did, and I do think that we have to take messages from that,” he said.

Vance said the losses do not amount to a rejection of the MAGA movement. He argued that Republicans must deliver more on lower prices, greater affordability, and the return of manufacturing jobs. “We promised lower prices. We promised more affordability. We promised that we would bring great jobs back to the American people,” Vance said. “There’s a lot of progress that’s been made, but not enough has been made.”

On a possible 2028 presidential run, Vance said he has not reached a decision. He told Ingraham he expects to settle the matter sometime next year. “I haven’t made a decision. We’ll figure it out sometime next year,” he said. “When I make a decision, Laura, I will be all in on whatever that decision is.”

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