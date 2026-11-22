An Alabama woman admitted using Meta glasses to secretly record three trial witnesses, and ChatGPT refused to make her ‘snitch’ flyer

An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to retaliate against a witness after admitting she used Meta smart glasses to secretly record three witnesses during a federal drug trial, as reported by WALA. Tierra Shatalia Douglas of Mobile entered the plea after her arrest in September.

The witnesses testified in the January trial of Glennie “Little Man” McGee and his wife, Echandza Maxie, who were tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed bulk cocaine and fentanyl. According to her plea agreement, Douglas spent eight months tracking and harassing the three people who testified against the couple.

Douglas admitted using the glasses inside the federal courthouse, where recording devices are prohibited, to film the witnesses. She also communicated with co-conspirators to get personal information about them, and one witness received a video of himself leaving the courtroom.

A pair of glasses became a tool for intimidation

In one video, Douglas allegedly asked whether anyone recognized the person she filmed, adding, “This guy telling, do anyone know him, he needs to be hurt.” She made the recordings despite the federal ban on recording devices in court, a rule one judge recently enforced against Zuckerberg’s team.

Alabama woman pleads guilty after reportedly using smart glasses to target drug trial witnesses. — Tierra Shatalia Douglas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to…https://t.co/koMcAwglNB — Liberty Heritage Radio (@RadioHeritage) November 21, 2026

Douglas admitted she distributed a flyer labeling one witness a “snitch” and sent Discord messages identifying one of his minor children and the child’s school. In August, she allegedly asked ChatGPT to create a “snitch” flyer about the witness, but the chatbot declined to make an accusatory flyer about a real person and offered a clearly labeled fictional or parody image instead.

In February, she also allegedly saved one witness in her phone contacts as “The Rat” and sent him numerous taunting text messages. Douglas confessed after officials confronted her with surveillance footage from the courthouse.

Douglas is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2027. She faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, but prosecutors agreed to recommend leniency as part of her plea agreement.

A federal jury convicted McGee, Echandza Maxie, and her sister Exavieria Maxie after a three-week trial. The organization distributed hundreds of pounds of cocaine and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills between 2017 and 2024 and used children as couriers, according to the Justice Department.

Exavieria Maxie aided the conspiracy by trafficking a loaded firearm and tampering with evidence. A federal judge later sentenced McGee and Echandza Maxie to life in prison, while Exavieria Maxie received the statutory maximum of 20 years for firearms trafficking.

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