A landlord said that a tenant he inherited kept paying $4 less than the agreed monthly rent. The situation involved a second-floor unit in a two-flat building the landlord said he had purchased. He explained in a TikTok video that the rent was set at $2,000 a month when the property changed hands.

The landlord, who posts as Art V, described telling the tenant to send payments through a service called VaraPay. He said the method used a direct ACH transfer that the tenant controlled from his own bank account. According to the video, the tenant agreed to the arrangement.

Art V said the first payment arrived at $1,996 instead of the full $2,000. He explained that he called the tenant, left a message about the $4 difference, and heard nothing back for the rest of the month. He stated that he chose not to begin eviction proceedings over that amount because he figured it was simply an oversight.

The shortfall continued and the case reached eviction court

The following month brought another payment of $1,996, Art V said. He described reaching out again and still receiving no answer. At that point, he said he sent a five-day notice covering the total shortfall of $8. Payment habits often matter in these disputes, as one tenant who paid rent early for two years found out.

He noted that he viewed the notice as somewhat silly and expected the tenant would simply pay the missing amount. The tenant did not make up the difference. The notice expired, and the short payments continued, according to the video. Art V said he then filed for eviction even though he considered the step the stupidest thing he could do.

He explained that he visited the property and the tenant did not appear, so contact remained impossible. In court, he expected the hearing to last about two minutes and that the tenant would apologize for a mistake. The tenant did show up, Art V said.

The tenant told the judge, “Your Honor, are they really gonna evict me for $4?” Art V recounted that the judge replied, “Yes, that’s what they’re doing.” The tenant then said, “Well, fine, I will pay the $4.”

Art V stated that he responded, “No, I don’t want the $4.” He added that he told the tenant, “You can’t stay here, and I don’t want it.” When the judge noted that the amount was only four dollars short, Art V said he answered, “Nope, if this guy- if you make me come to court over 4 bucks, if you make me come to court at all, let alone 4 bucks, you gotta go.”

The judge granted possession of the unit, according to the video. Art V said he did not pursue the eight dollars that was owed. He explained that the tenant stopped paying rent after the hearing and is now in the process of moving out, or the sheriff will remove him.

Many viewers pushed back on the decision to pursue eviction over such a small amount. One commenter called the whole situation extreme, writing, “This is insanity. Why would you go to court over $4.” Another person who said they are also a landlord agreed that the step went too far. They wrote, “I am a landlord and I think evicting someone over $4 a month is absolutely ridiculous!!”

Some suggested practical alternatives instead of court. One viewer proposed simply accepting the lower payment and moving on, stating, “Take the $1996 and relax.” Another recommended recovering the difference from the tenant’s deposit, writing, “take it out of his security.”

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