A Brooklyn woman shared details of her living situation in a TikTok video, describing a spacious apartment that she said costs well below the typical rate for the area. Megan Murphy, in the video captioned “Free Magen,” held up a photo of her living room from that morning while speaking to the camera.

She explained that the space gets great natural light, feels cozy and quiet, and has crown molding she called “to die for.” Murphy stated that the apartment is a 2.5-bedroom place in Brooklyn and that she pays way below market price for it.

Murphy then described the downside of the arrangement. She said she makes up the difference through what she called “emotional labor” involving her landlady. According to Murphy, this includes phone calls questioning why the water has been running for a long time, as well as calls, texts, and voicemails when she has guests over.

Landlady texts about trash, pizza boxes, and a cardboard mystery

Murphy continued by recounting interactions centered on the trash. She said her landlady goes through it and has accused her of not recycling properly. Murphy explained that she had to tell the landlady that tissues and paper towels are not recyclable, describing the situation as her cross to bear.

She then displayed and read several recent text messages from the landlady. One message said, “Happy October, Megan. Have I missed your check somehow?” Murphy noted the time stamp of 2:19 p.m. Two nights later, another text arrived asking, “Everything okay up there?” She said she had been washing dishes at the time and replied, “Yes, is everything okay down there?”

The next morning brought a message about pizza boxes. The landlady wrote, “Good morning, your pizza boxes, Megan, need to be cut into small pieces so they can fit in the garbage can. The lid needs to be closed securely. Rodent deterrent, thanks.”

Murphy explained that the trash had been taken out by a friend after she had people over, so she responded that a friend had handled it and she would fix the lid. Close landlord scrutiny over small details isn’t unique, as one Georgia tenant saw a landlord add $50 monthly pet rent after spotting a hamster cage during an inspection.

The landlady replied, “Thank you. Yes, it didn’t look like you.” A week later, Murphy received another text: “Megan, your cardboard garbage doesn’t fit inside the can again. Please take care of it. Thank you.” She answered that she was not sure what the landlady was referring to because she had not put anything in the can that was not broken down.

The following morning, the landlady sent: “Good morning, Megan. Would you mind looking at the cardboard piece? I placed it on top of the can. We have a mystery. Maggie says it’s not hers either.”

Murphy joked in the video that this had turned into a full-blown investigation involving witness interviews, with the cardboard set aside for her to identify. She closed the video by saying that if viewers ever see her face on the news, they should remember how much natural light the apartment had.

Viewers who watched the video left a range of reactions. One person wrote, “I’d say respectfully, please don’t text me unless it’s about the rent or an emergency.” Another shared a similar story, writing, “Sister, my landlord came into my bedroom on Saturday. He said oh I thought you weren’t here . Sirrrrrr.” A third commenter said, “She would get no response from me.”

Someone else noted the name spelling and wrote, “Wait hold on your name Megan not Magen right lol.” One viewer offered, “She sounds lonely but not evil so worth it imo lmao,” while another stated, “You need to move. I could not deal with that.”

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