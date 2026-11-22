A Toronto woman said she drove downtown early for a 7 a.m. Pilates class only to return and find her car gone, leaving her with a roughly $800 in towing and ticket costs. Janae Mariella shared the experience in a TikTok video, describing how she parked on King Street East near the Solis studio around 7:05 a.m. after reviewing the signs.

She explained that the signs she saw appeared to prohibit parking only from midnight to 7 a.m. unless a permit was held, with paid parking not starting until 9 a.m. She noted that other cars were already parked nearby and that she had used the same street before on weekends.

When she finished her 7:15 a.m. class and came outside around 8:30 a.m., her vehicle was missing. “Imagine the feeling. My heart literally fell into my a–. Like, literally, I was like, my car is gone, what the h–l?” she said. Janae called her husband and then police, who she said confirmed the car had been towed at 7:10 a.m.

Toronto acknowledges confusing parking signs while outlining ticket dispute options

According to the City of Toronto, many drivers find current parking signs hard to understand because they can be crowded with information, use small text, or display multiple rules at once. Several signs are sometimes posted together with different times, arrows, or exceptions.

The city said it is piloting new sign designs in select downtown areas and along streetcar routes to improve how clearly parking rules are communicated. The goal of the pilots is to reduce confusion and support better compliance with regulations. Confusing signage isn’t unique to Toronto, as another driver recently spotted an oddly specific parking sign banning certain vehicles.

Mariella said she later learned of a Toronto bylaw that restricts parking on main streets between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. She claimed the sign covering the entire street was located a short distance away from where she parked, under a different set of signs she had reviewed.

She said the towing company charged her $465 to retrieve the car after more than an hour of storage fees had already begun to add up. She also received a $300 parking ticket, bringing the total cost of the outing to about $800.

Mariella said in the video that she plans to fight the ticket and hopes to recover the towing fee as well. She noted that a towing company employee told her many people from the same Pilates studio get caught by the same enforcement because rules are strictly applied in the area.

Regarding the parking violation dispute, the City of Toronto also states that drivers have 15 days from the penalty notice date to pay or request a screening review to dispute a parking violation. Supporting documents and photos can be submitted with the request, and payment is not required until a decision is issued.

Viewers left comments sharing similar experiences and reactions to the dual penalties. One commenter questioned why both a ticket and a tow occurred, writing, “How the f–k are they giving you a ticket AND towing you like brother choose one.”

Another person said the situation had happened to them as well, writing, “Omfg this happened to me too AT PILATES.” A third commenter suggested looking into the signs more closely, writing, “This really sounds like entrapment! I’d look into if there was a sign on that pole before!!”

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