A traveler from Chicago said Turkish Airlines left her stranded alone at Cairo International Airport with no food, hotel, or rebooking after a ticketing dispute. Stacy Nguyen posted a TikTok video in which she stated she had been at the terminal since midnight. “I’ve been crying for 4 hours. It’s literally 5 AM at the airport,” she said.

Stacy opened the video by addressing the airline directly. “Turkish Airlines, count your m–herf–king days,” she said. “This is the last time I’ll be flying with you guys, and I seriously will fly anything else besides Turkish Airlines because you guys literally have me stranded in Egypt for no reason.” She added that she was stuck in Cairo alone, which she described as not the best place to be by herself as a female.

She stated she had booked a round-trip with Turkish Airlines that took her from Chicago to Istanbul and then to Cairo. The return, she said, was supposed to reverse that route a week later.

Stacy describes repeated waits and two missed flights after a ticket status dispute

Nguyen claimed that when she tried to check in for the return flight through the mobile app the night before, everything worked until the final step. Instead of a mobile boarding pass, an error appeared telling her to collect her ticket at the counter. She said the same error happened with her sister, who was able to get a ticket without trouble.

At the counter, Nguyen said staff told her there was an issue because the Chicago-to-Istanbul portion of her ticket appeared unused in the system. She stated they said they would need to contact the airline’s U.S. headquarters in Chicago to confirm whether that segment had been used. Staff, she said, asked her to wait 30 minutes.

After that time passed with no update, she returned and was told to wait another 15 minutes. By 1:30 a.m., she claimed, staff informed her the U.S. office still had not answered and she would miss her 2:20 a.m. flight. Her sister boarded without her.

Nguyen said workers hoped the U.S. headquarters would respond in time to rebook her on a 5 a.m. flight. “It’s 5 o’clock right now. The U.S. still hasn’t responded. I missed the 5 a.m. flight,” she stated in the video.

She added that staff gave her conflicting instructions: one told her to wait until morning and then go to New Cairo, which she described as a roughly 40-minute Uber ride away, while another pulled her aside and said to wait downstairs until 7 a.m. for a manager. She noted she did not know whether headquarters would be open on a Sunday. Getting around the city can bring its own headaches, as another traveler said her Uber driver dropped her blocks from the Pyramids.

While waiting, Nguyen said she checked the Turkish Airlines app and saw that flights from Cairo to Chicago over the next two days appeared full. “I’m literally sitting in the airport for 5 hours now,” she said. “I have no idea what my destination is. I have no idea what flight I’m getting booked on. I have no idea when I’m gonna get home.”

She stated she had cried “maybe a whole ocean” and had reached a point where she was “laughing hysterically at anything at this point because this cannot happen to me.” She claimed a self-service worker felt so bad for her that he gave her his own sandwich.

Holding up the paper-wrapped food, she said the worker told her she should complain because, in six years on the job, he had never seen a passenger delayed this long over a ticket portion marked unused. She questioned why the status of the Chicago-to-Istanbul segment mattered when she was trying to board the Cairo-to-Istanbul leg of her return. “It makes no sense,” she said.

Nguyen stated that no one from the airline had responded to her through the WhatsApp chat or other channels, and that local representatives in Cairo were not getting answers from other Turkish Airlines staff. She said the only food or water she received came from that worker and “doesn’t count.” “Turkish Airlines, you need to fix,” she said. “I am never flying Turkish Airlines ever again. This was the worst experience ever.”

Viewers responded with mixed reactions in the comments. One person pushed back on the criticism, writing, “Turkish airline is theeee best one so far, where is ur ticket from Chicago to IST? Girl it’s security reasons which could have happened to any airline!!!!” Another offered practical advice: “Absolutely unacceptable! Definitely try calling yourself.”

A third described past dealings with the carrier: “ive never met people more unhelpful than those working for turkish airlines. cabin crew is fine but everyone else is a nightmare.” One commenter suggested a precaution for future trips, writing, “That’s why is important to always save your printed/screenshot of the boarding passes of the flight already taken.” Another summarized a common view: “Turkish airlines great until something goes wrong. They have horrible customer service.”

This article has been written based on Stacy’s version of events. As of writing, Turkish Airlines did not address the claims made in the video.

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