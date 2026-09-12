A traveler who posts on TikTok as Tiana (@legacyqueenceo) said she would not return to Cairo after what she described as nonstop harassment, aggressive selling, and alleged scams. In a video that has drawn 674,500 views and more than 4,000 comments, she stated, “Y’all, I will never ever go to Cairo, Egypt again.”
Tiana said she has traveled to more than 45 countries and had never faced that level of pressure. She claimed scammers approached her group at the airport, Uber drivers asked for extra cash, people followed them seeking money, and vendors pushed products almost everywhere they went.
She said one Uber driver dropped them a couple of blocks from the proper Pyramid entrance so his friends could try to sell another tour. The group did not realize they were at the wrong entrance until they were leaving and saw the main gate, she stated.
Tiana said an airport Uber driver refused to leave unless they paid extra and kept their bags in the trunk
She described the airport ride as the last straw. Tiana said the driver refused to drive off and refused to take them to the airport unless they gave him additional money beyond the fare shown in the app.
When they tried to cancel the ride, she claimed he tried to prevent them from getting their suitcases. On-screen text in the video said that Uber drivers in Egypt run a scam in which they force riders to pay more cash on top of the app price.
The clip opens with Tiana smiling on a camel with the pyramids behind her. Text warned that an Uber driver would later try to scam her and steal her luggage unless she paid extra to open the trunk. The scene then cuts to a car at night with luggage in the back. Tiana identified the man on his phone as the driver who would not take them to the airport. She said he told them they had to pay extra money for the trip.
She stated the driver reached back toward her phone, and the camera shook. She told him to take them to the airport or cancel the Uber, saying he could not keep them stuck in the car.
Tiana said he started driving, and she opened a rear passenger door to make him stop. She asked where he was taking them and said she did not trust that they were headed to the airport after hearing stories of drivers taking people to ATMs or random buildings.
She repeatedly told him to pop the trunk so they could get their bags. Off-screen voices called for help and said they needed their stuff and could not be held hostage. Tiana said one person stayed in the car so the driver would not leave once they stepped out for the luggage.
She later said she researched similar reports from other travelers about rideshare drivers taking people to ATMs, dropping them off far from their destinations, or demanding more cash than the app fare. A friend also got sick from the food during the trip, she added.
Such concerns about driver intentions are not uncommon, like when a Los Angeles woman says she pulled off a true crime documentary trick after her Uber driver started discussing a script about murdering passengers.
Tiana said the experience was so overwhelming that she did not feel like posting content from many places she visited. She stated Egypt has an incredible history and the pyramids are remarkable, but Cairo was one of her most stressful trips. In her caption, she wrote that Cairo would not be seeing her again.
Visitors in Egypt often face such uncomfortable situations. Bellies En-route lists taxi scams, camel rides that demand extra payment after a rider is seated, unsolicited helpers who then ask for large tips, and vendors who raise prices once a tourist shows interest, as the most common forms of scam in Egypt.
The Cairo Tourism Guide also describes inflated taxi fares, “free” camel rides that turn into paid ones, fake guides who demand baksheesh, pyramid “closing soon” pitches, and souvenir-shop detours, and it recommends Uber or Careem for set pricing, instead of hiring street taxies.
It also encourages hiring licensed tour guides and verifying their credentials, and confirming prices before buying anything.
Viewers responded to the video with mixed advice. One commenter wrote, “You know you can cancel your own uber and report him.” Another asked why the group kept asking the driver to go to the airport after saying they did not trust him and added, “When he touched your phone that’s enough for me to get out!!”
Other commenters wrote, “call the police what are we doing” and “Why are yall not calling authorities????” One commenter stated, “Everyone says Egypt harassment is terrible. For women specifically.”
Published: Sep 12, 2026 12:30 pm