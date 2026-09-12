Tara Palmeri, an independent journalist, said she secured a press pass and official event credentials so she could cover the Republican midterm convention in Dallas. She stated that four people entered with her: her producer and three Epstein survivors. Palmeri wrote that those survivors were already in the city for the Epstein Files Reading Room.

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Palmeri said trouble started roughly three minutes after the group entered the arena. She then asked Robert Burke, a Republican candidate for the greater Boston suburbs, about Epstein’s crimes and the delayed public release of related government files.

Once Palmeri told him several Epstein survivors were standing with her, Burke said, “That’s a great topic.” He continued, “Because we really need to know what actually happened.” He then invited the survivors to ask him questions.

Burke spoke about accountability and unreleased records before guards stopped the group

A survivor stepped to the microphone and asked whether Burke would back holding anyone involved in Epstein’s crimes responsible, no matter their political party. The Epstein probe’s reach extends beyond the RNC, as Bill Gates recently appeared before a House Oversight Committee for an interview.

I was removed from the Republican Midterm Convention with three Epstein survivors after interviewing a congressional candidate about the files.



We were escorted out, and our credentials were revoked.



The full exchange and the moment we were walked out are on my Substack now,… pic.twitter.com/feiLdF6I2F — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) September 11, 2026

Burke said, “I don’t care who they are, unlawful touching is unlawful touching. Consent is consent.” Without being asked, he also said a friend of his had represented both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but he would not name that person.

Palmeri steered the talk back to documents that have not been made public and asked why Donald Trump “didn’t want to release the Epstein files.” She pointed out that the Justice Department has released about three million pages, while officials have acknowledged the investigation gathered more than six million pages. That would mean about half the material has come out since Congress directed the administration to release it last year.

Palmeri indicated Burke kept turning the subject toward Joe Biden. “But here’s the thing—the buck stops where?” asked Palmeri in response. “The Department of Justice,” said Burke. “And who controls the Department of Justice?” she pressed. “Trump does,” said Burke, though he noted that he disagreed with the “premise” of Palmeri’s argument.

Burke then said people who took part in Epstein’s crimes should face consequences, “no matter who they are.” “What if it’s President Trump?” asked Palmeri. “He was friends with [Epstein] for years, he’s mentioned thousands of times in the files. What if it’s him?” “What happened with him? Didn’t they drag him to court about that?” asked Burke, before reversing course and claiming that it was an “unfair question.”

Burke said he would support another version of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a measure introduced in the House earlier this week, and that he wanted additional hearings on the trafficker’s crimes and associates. Palmeri said the exchange ran about eight minutes.

Security then came up to the group almost right after the interview ended and accused them of bringing signs and protesting, Palmeri said. She told them she held valid press credentials and had been allowed inside on that basis.

“We’re allowed to talk to guests, we’re allowed to talk to people. That’s why we’re here, we’re media,” Palmeri told the guard. She later described the episode on her Substack. Guards at the Republican National Convention then allegedly walked the three survivors and the journalist out of the Dallas arena.

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