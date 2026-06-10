Bill Gates just appeared in an House Oversight Committe interview for Epstein probe, and he says ‘I have never victimized anyone’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday for a voluntary, closed-door interview as part of the panel’s ongoing investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. During his opening remarks, Gates addressed the nature of his past associations with Epstein, stating clearly that he had never witnessed any criminal conduct and had “never victimized anyone,” The Hill reported.

Recommended Videos

The testimony comes after Representative James R. Comer, the Republican chairman of the committee, requested that Gates appear for an interview back in March. This request followed the release of Justice Department documents that highlighted multiple meetings between Gates and Epstein, as well as frequent communication between Epstein and Gates’s closest advisers leading up to 2019.

In his prepared statement, Gates described his interactions with Epstein as a significant error in judgment. He explained that he was introduced to the financier in 2011, which was after Epstein had already been convicted of sex crimes. Gates noted that while he was aware of those prior legal issues, he did not fully grasp the extent of the crimes committed.

Gates admitted that he accepted the introduction without applying the necessary level of scrutiny

“At the outset, I want to state very clearly: I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone. While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated,” Gates said in his opening statement.

Gates shared that by 2014, he realized the professional discussions were a dead-end, leading him to cease all communication with Epstein in December of that year. He expressed regret for the association, noting that if his time spent with Epstein lent the financier any credibility, he was deeply sorry. He emphasized that he has learned a significant lesson regarding who he chooses to engage with in the future.

Bill Gates tells lawmakers he was 'never interested' in being Epstein's friend https://t.co/p7JVcFsew4 — POLITICO (@politico) June 10, 2026

The committee also focused on emails sent by Epstein on July 18, 2013, which appeared to be drafts addressed to Gates. These emails contained unverified and disputed allegations regarding extramarital affairs and other personal matters. In one instance, Epstein alleged that Gates asked him to delete emails about a sexually transmitted disease and requested antibiotics to give to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. Another email claimed Epstein helped the billionaire obtain drugs to deal with the consequences of sexual encounters with Russian girls.

Gates addressed these claims in his statement, asserting that Epstein was attempting to use information about his personal infidelities, alongside many lies, to pressure him into re-engaging with him. Chairman Comer had indicated ahead of the hearing that he expected these emails to be a primary focus during the first hour of questioning.

While the interview was voluntary and conducted off-camera, it has drawn attention due to Gates’s preparation process. A New York Times report indicates that Gates worked with Jake Greenberg, the former chief investigations counsel for the House Oversight Committee, who left his post in December 2025.

This arrangement has prompted discussion among government ethics experts regarding the optics of a former committee official advising a witness under investigation. While there is no rule prohibiting a former staffer from sharing knowledge about how a committee operates, some watchdogs expressed concerns about the potential for influence peddling or the appearance of a revolving door.

Despite these concerns, Chairman Comer maintained a neutral stance, emphasizing that no one was accusing Bill Gates of any wrongdoing. He stated that he appreciated the billionaire coming in voluntarily to provide information about his relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Democrats on the committee, including Representatives Yassamin Ansari and Suhas Subramanyam, maintained that the goal of the inquiry remains accountability. They expressed a desire to understand what Gates knew of Epstein’s crimes and the full extent of their relationship, noting that Epstein was known for befriending and blackmailing powerful figures.

Before heading into the hearing room, Gates gave a brief statement to reporters. “I hope my testimony is helpful to the hard work of the committee to find justice for the victims,” he said. As the investigation continues, the committee aims to gather more facts, with Chairman Comer noting that he is sure more questions will arise as the process moves forward.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy