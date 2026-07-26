Orlando police pointed guns at an accused stabber inside in IHOP. But he calmly asked for ‘one moment’ to finish his coffee

Bodycam footage showed Orlando police officers pointing their weapons at a man accused of stabbing an Uber driver, only for him to ask officers for “one moment” before he set down his coffee. The man, identified by police as Jovaughn Nathan Matthie, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a stabbing, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD).

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Officers located Matthie a short time later inside a nearby IHOP restaurant, where he was taken into custody. Video of the encounter, which has circulated online, shows Matthie remaining seated in a booth as officers ordered him to get on the ground.

Matthie is now facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon, reports The Daily Mail. He is being held without bond following his arrest.

Bodycam video shows officer repeating commands as suspect delays

The footage shows officers entering the IHOP near East Marks Street and Kenilworth Terrace with weapons drawn, ordering Matthie to get on the ground. Matthie can be heard telling officers “one moment” before taking another sip from his coffee mug.

NEW: Orlando man calmly sips coffee at IHOP after stabbing rideshare driver in chest after being denied ride



Yesterday, 32-year-old Jovaughn Nathan Matthie approached a rideshare driver near East Marks Street and Kenilworth Terrace in Orlando and demanded a ride.



When the… pic.twitter.com/La6sJeWrZL — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) July 21, 2026

An officer responds, “No, right now!” A second officer then instructs Matthie, “Get on the ground, lay on your stomach, do it now.” Matthie complies shortly after, raising his hands before lowering himself to the floor.

One of the arresting officers tells Matthie to keep his “arms out like an airplane.” Another officer, holding back a police dog, warns Matthie that the dog could be released if he doesn’t follow commands. Officers then handcuff Matthie and escort him out of the restaurant.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH 2, Matthie entered the Uber and requested a ride to downtown Orlando. The affidavit states Matthie pulled a knife and threatened to stab the driver in the heart after the driver said he couldn’t provide the ride without a request placed through the Uber app.

The driver suffered a stab wound to the right side of his body along with multiple cuts to his hand. Police said Matthie fled the scene after the stabbing but was found a short time later inside the nearby IHOP. A knife was found in his pocket after he was detained, police said.

In a statement posted on social media, OPD said officers responded to the area of East Marks Street and Kenilworth Terrace after receiving reports of a stabbing. Officers learned a rideshare driver had been stabbed after refusing to provide a ride without a request submitted through the app.

CAUGHT ON CAM: Body camera video showed Florida officers arrest a man accused of stabbing a rideshare driver while he was dining at an IHOP. https://t.co/uhLZ4E8YzU pic.twitter.com/H7Q8bbSYkX — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 21, 2026

“Following the stabbing, the suspect, identified as Jovaughn Nathan Matthie, fled the scene and was quickly located a short time later inside a nearby restaurant, where officers took him into custody,” the OPD statement said. “Matthie was arrested and is facing Attempted Murder charges.”

The department said it was limiting the information it released to protect the investigation. “To protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure the facts are thoroughly established, we are unable to provide additional information at this time,” OPD said. The arrest is one of several recent incidents at Orlando-area dining establishments, following a separate case in which a family was accused of leaving a restaurant without paying its bill.

During his first court appearance, Matthie declined a court-appointed public defender, according to court records. A judge has scheduled a determination-of-counsel hearing for the following week. Knife-related arrests following confrontations with drivers have also been reported elsewhere, including a case where a Wisconsin driver faced charges after a road-rage stabbing that began over a driving dispute.

The victim’s identity and current medical condition have not been released. OPD has not said whether additional charges are expected or whether further details will be released as the case develops. No motive has been released by authorities.

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