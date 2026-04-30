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This Wisconsin man is accused of stabbing another driver in a road rage dispute, but it all started with a common mistake we’ve all made

All over a common mistake most of us have made while driving.
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
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Published: Apr 30, 2026 01:45 pm

Road rage is not uncommon, and now and then, a case is registered. However, disputes that end up taking a bloody turn, that’s something we don’t come across often. Speaking of that, a similar road-rage dispute has come to light in Wisconsin, where a couple was also recently arrested for starving their kids. Like a normal conflict, it also started over a simple driving mistake, but later, it turned bloody when one driver stabbed the other multiple times on the road.

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According to the People, a driver named Chad L. Norton has been charged with aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Both are declared felony charges due to the use of a harmful weapon. The police reported the incident after they visited Ascension All Saints Hospital to see the victim.

The victim allegedly told the police that he  and his girlfriend were leaving North Beach when another driver named Norton  drove past them, saying, “Don’t you know how to use your f****** turn signal!” As reported by Fox 6 News, the victim reported that things escalated afterwards and he later stopped next to Norton near 12th Street and Washington Avenue, where Norton confronted him again and allegedly told him, “I’m going to beat your a**.”  They then wrestled on the road while both of them landed punches, and during the confrontation, Norton ended up stabbing him multiple times.

The alleged attacker, Norton, was later arrested and released on bond 

After the police were informed of the event, Norton was readily arrested, but he denied all the allegations, saying that he did not remember pulling a knife out. Still, he accepted that he carried the weapon with him, and he tried stabbing the victim to save himself.  He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a five-thousand-dollar bond. But the footage received by the police allegedly showed Norton making stabbing gestures while attacking the victim.

This is not the first incident of road rage turning into injuries. Earlier, a FedEx driver, Nathaniel Padgett, was followed to his workplace, where he was shot multiple times in front of his girlfriend. He was later pronounced dead when he was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center. His killer, Vidro, who pulled in his Sonata, was seen saying to the victim that he had hit his car before he fired multiple shots at Padgett, who eventually lost his life.

Returning to Norton’s case, he is due to appear in court on 2nd June 2026. Even though he has pleaded not guilty, the evidence paints a different picture. He would have to face the trial, and if he ended up being guilty, he could be sentenced to around fifteen years in prison for threatening the life of the other driver. The trial has not yet started, and it remains to be seen whether Norton was the actual offender in the crime being framed.

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