A Florida woman said in a TikTok video that she was left frustrated after a FedEx delivery of a Starbucks package marked fragile. Alyssa Phillips, who posts as @alyssarp12, shared doorbell-camera footage that appeared to show a driver tossing the box onto her porch, then filmed herself opening it in her kitchen.

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Phillips said in the video, “I’m so mad!” The clip she posted has drawn about 3.6 million views, 377,100 likes, and more than 2,100 comments. In one caption, she wrote, “@FedEx why’d you do me like this?? @Starbucks I’m so sorry.”

The video first showed Phillips holding broken pieces and saying, “Count your days, FedEx.” She then displayed a brown cardboard box with a red-and-white sticker that read, “PLEASE HANDLE WITH CARE FRAGILE THANK YOU.” She said, “Cue the FedEx delivery.”

TikTok video shows a fragile-marked Starbucks box tossed on a porch, then opened in the kitchen

Doorbell-camera footage in the video showed a white FedEx van parked on the street. A delivery person in a dark shirt and shorts walked up the steps carrying a large brown box, tossed it onto the porch floor, then turned and walked away while looking at a phone, according to the clip she shared.

The video cut back to Phillips in a kitchen with white cabinets and a microwave. She sat at a counter with the box in front of her and said, “I’m so mad.” She stated, “So Starbucks sent me a lovely package, and as soon as I picked it up-” She lifted the box, a rattling sound could be heard, and she said, “Yes, because that’s really great.”

She opened the box, which contained brown paper packaging. She pulled out a white mug with red polka dots and said, “So pretty! I love the texture.” She added, “It is, it’s a mug for coffee.” She was also seen interacting with her child in the video.

Phillips then pulled out pieces of a broken red mug and a glass item. She said, “Let’s see what broke. Another mug. Oh, it was supposed to be pretty.” She later said, “Not, not one broken. What? 2.” She looked at the camera and repeated, “Count your days, FedEx.”

She also said, “So freaking upset.” She held up a box of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cups that appeared intact and said, “Oh my gosh, so this is what the top was going to be of an extremely cute fall Starbucks launch.” She pulled out more pieces of the red mug, including the handle, and held up the white mug again, saying, “This is actually so adorable.”

Phillips pulled out an undamaged red plastic straw and said the plastic straw survived. She held up the broken glass and mug pieces again near the end of the clip. FedEx drivers have faced consequences for their behavior, such as when a Kansas driver lost his job after a ring camera captured his remarks.

According to FedEx customer support, customers can file a claim online for a Priority, Standard, or freight shipment that is damaged, lost, or missing contents. The company says a tracking or PRO number is required, along with supporting documents such as a photo of a damaged package, a serial number for lost merchandise, or a copy of a receipt.

The website says that after a claim is received, it will notify the customer if an inspection is needed. It tells customers to keep the original packaging until the claim is resolved and not to discard it before then. For a U.S. package delayed by at least one day, FedEx directs people to start a support ticket instead of a damage claim.

To file a single claim, a customer should log in, go to the File Claim(s) tab, enter the tracking or PRO number, select the claim type, and complete the form. Supporting documents it lists include original manufacturer or purchase invoices, repair estimates or invoices, expense statements, and appraisals.

After review and submission, claim status can be checked under the Reports tab. The process it describes covers U.S. domestic shipments, U.S. import and export shipments, and shipments from Canada to the U.S.

In a second post sharing the same TikTok clip, Phillips added the caption, “Do yall think he broke it or was it broken before he threw it?? Don’t worry @Starbucks is sending a new package.”

Viewers discussed whether the toss caused the damage or whether the items were already broken. One commenter said it sounded broken when he threw it. Another wrote, “Why are people acting like the FedEx guy isn’t wrong too lmao he legit threw it.” A third said, “It honestly doesn’t matter how it was packaged if it’s being thrown around like that.”

A commenter who said they used to work at FedEx for over five years wrote that they had seen package handlers treat fragile-marked boxes roughly and that drivers later took the blame. Another person who said they worked at FedEx Ground wrote they were not defending the driver but suggested the box may already have been broken from loading, adding that stacking is not always gentle.

Other commenters focused on packaging. One asked whether Starbucks had heard of bubble wrap. Another wrote, “Starbucks needs to do a better job at packaging.” A further commenter said, “Y’all that’s on both of them!”

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