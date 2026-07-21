‘Could hear it clear as day’: Kansas FedEx driver loses his job after Ring camera captures his remarks while delivering a package

A FedEx driver has reportedly lost his job after a Ring doorbell camera recorded him using a racial slur while delivering a package in Kansas City. The incident allegedly took place outside the West Plaza office of realtor Shawnna Murrell on a Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas City Star.

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According to Murrell, the driver appeared to grow frustrated while trying to reach the person the package was addressed to. Instead of leaving the package at the door, the uniformed driver was recorded saying, “What the f**k is this n***’s number?”, Murrell said.

Murrell later shared the footage online, which she said prompted a quick response from FedEx. She claimed that the company confirmed that the employee, who has not been publicly identified, is no longer with FedEx.

Murrell told the Kansas City Star that she had just returned from a Kansas City Planning Commission meeting when she noticed she had missed a Ring doorbell notification from 13 minutes earlier. She said she expected to see a routine delivery attempt when she opened the recording.

The driver arrived with a package, and when no one came to the door immediately, he made a comment that was recorded on the office’s Ring camera.



Details >> https://t.co/3eJ3nOworr pic.twitter.com/BWMMmfJufR — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 17, 2026

Instead, Murrell said she was met with the remark caught on camera. “I kind of stopped,” she recalled. “I was kind of taken aback. Like, ‘I know that’s not what he said.'” She said the comment stopped her in her tracks. Murrell said she was uncertain at first about what she had heard, so she replayed the clip to check. “Sure enough,” she said, “I could hear it clear as day.”

Murrell said she initially hoped the remark had not been directed at her, noting that her office building houses multiple businesses and that delivery drivers sometimes end up at the wrong door. However, she said that when she went outside and found the package addressed to her business sitting at her entrance, she believed the comment was likely about her office.

“When I picked up the envelope and saw that it was a delivery for my office, I knew that obviously he had to be referring to our business when he said what he said,” she said.

According to the report, the footage was later posted online, where it spread on social media and drew attention from FedEx management. Murrell said a local FedEx manager was the first to contact her, after his girlfriend reportedly showed him the video. Similar delivery driver misconduct caught on camera has sparked debates about appropriate consequences.

Murrell said the manager recognized the driver, escalated the matter through the company’s chain of command, and personally apologized to her. She said FedEx corporate representatives contacted her later the same day to apologize and to inform her that the driver was no longer employed by the company.

According to the Daily Mail, in a statement, a FedEx spokesperson condemned the driver’s conduct, saying, “The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with our company values.”

Murrell said she welcomed the company’s quick response but added that she hopes the former employee reflects on what she described as the hatred behind his words. “I hope that he does realize the impact that he’s made not only on me as a stranger, but on the community and on his family,” she said.

She said she hopes he takes time to examine what led him to use the slur. “I hope he seeks to figure out what’s going on inside of him to help him be a better person,” she said. Murrell said she decided to share the video because she wanted people to understand that such encounters can happen unexpectedly. She said this is part of why she tries to prepare herself mentally and spiritually each morning. “Words have weight!” she said.

The identity of the driver has not been made public, and it remains unclear whether he faces any further consequences beyond the reported termination of his employment. FedEx has not released additional details about the driver’s tenure with the company or any prior incidents, and none have been reported. Similar reported termination of his employment cases involve drivers caught on cameras.

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