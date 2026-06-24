Footage shows a delivery driver tearing up a pristine front yard during a drop-off, but one detail has viewers debating if she should be fired

Footage of a delivery that appears questionable is spreading on Twitter/X. According to the Daily Dot, a woman was making a delivery to a house, but she drove over the customer’s yard, which appears to be an attempt to get closer to their door. As a result, tire markings were visible on their yard, which initially looked quite neat. While it seems odd, the audience sounded forgiving because the delivery woman looked pregnant in the footage.

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The video, which appears to be CCTV footage shared by residents, was reposted on X by the user @unlimited_ls. In the footage, there are no major signs that a delivery went wrong; it’s just how the woman drives over a well-maintained, green yard. It looks like the employee arrived in a blue Ford sedan, carefully deployed the package, and drove away. However, this caused multiple marks on the grass, as she didn’t just reverse on the same path but made a 3-point turn.

A person’s overlay can also be seen in the video, providing commentary on the incident. The caption also mentions homeowners as “outraged” over this incident, but they can’t be seen passing comments in the post.

Viewers shared mixed opinions on the delivery

As the video seemingly reached a significant audience, many people left their opinions in the comments. Some were quite unenthusiastic towards the woman for damaging a well-maintained yard, while others sounded forgiving after claiming that she looked pregnant. A person criticized by questioning, “Seriously?! That’s just lazy and disrespectful. Who does that to someone’s lawn?”

NEW: Homeowners are outraged after an Amazon driver destroys their lawn while delivering a package



Video shows the driver bypassing the driveway and cutting directly across the freshly mowed grass to reach the house



The driver then stopped near the house, grabbed the package,… pic.twitter.com/jsMRFA4xiR — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) June 23, 2026

Similarly, another one explained a personal experience, “The same happened to me except mine was a Walmart driver. Just came in my driveway, drove onto my lawn, parked her car, got out, and started walking back to the street with someone’s bags. Looked at me like I had 2 heads.” While these users seemed unenthusiastic towards the woman, others claimed that she looked pregnant, which could explain why she parked close to the door.

Someone wrote, “Obviously she’s pregnant, so don’t fire but give warning. I don’t want her on the forever welfare payroll.” Another one added, “That lady pregnant as hell! I’m not excusing the damages she caused but be sympathetic to her working and waddling.” This feedback suggests that the audience had mixed reactions towards the delivery driver.

Opinion: I think driving over someone’s yard doesn’t seem ideal, but there could be more to this story. The reporting is based on the footage, and there’s no follow-up video from the user or a response from the homeowners yet, to clarify the delivery drama.

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