A woman was left in hysterics after seeing who appeared in her DoorDash delivery picture

A woman couldn’t control her laughter recently after receiving her DoorDash delivery photo, which featured an utterly unexpected and hilarious addition. She wasn’t prepared for the extra “guard” that had decided to pose for the camera.

Recommended Videos

According to Newsweek, TikTok user @kb.bradshaw6 shared the now-viral image she got alongside her delivery confirmation, and it’s absolutely priceless. While the picture clearly showed her food and drink safely placed on the doorstep, it also showcased a notable, furry addition she definitely hadn’t ordered. This uninvited guest quickly became the true star of the moment.

Standing right next to the delivery was @kb.bradshaw6’s black cat, frozen perfectly in place and staring intently at the DoorDash driver as the photo was taken. The snapshot was timed so well, capturing the feline mid-guard, almost as if he’d personally taken on the duty of protecting the freshly delivered meal.

He was like a furry little supervisor on duty

The bemused owner couldn’t get enough of this iconic image. She quickly shared it on TikTok on February 18, and it blew up almost immediately. In just a few days, the post racked up more than 1.3 million views and over 340,600 likes. It’s definitely resonated with pet lovers and anyone who uses delivery apps.

The photo itself shows the cat standing rather nervously alongside the food. His wide eyes reflect the driver’s flashlight cutting through the darkness, giving him a startled look. His stiff posture and alert stance just add to the humor of the whole situation. The caption accompanying the clip perfectly jokes that he was simply “protecting the food” after it arrived, and honestly, a lot of viewers seemed to agree with that sentiment.

This viral moment really highlights how much food delivery apps have become a fixture in our daily lives. DoorDash’s most recent company disclosures from 2023 show that the platform boasts around 37 million monthly active consumers globally, with the vast majority of those right here in the United States.

Industry analysts estimate that DoorDash holds the largest share of the U.S. food delivery market, serving tens of millions of American customers every single month. With so many deliveries happening daily, it’s not really a surprise that unexpected moments like these are increasingly being captured in delivery photos.

Since the cat’s hilarious photo was shared, internet users haven’t been able to get enough of his memorable stance and apparent sense of duty. Many commenters pointed out that pets frequently pop up in delivery images, while others chimed in with their own stories of dogs and cats unexpectedly starring in confirmation photos from various delivery drivers.

The post has generated well over 490 comments on TikTok, with viewers absolutely delighted by the cat’s expression and perfectly timed cameo. One commenter wrote, “He’s just guarding his snacks! So cute!” Another TikTok user added, “This is SENDING me”. Others honed in on the feline’s startled look, with one person commenting, “I’ve never seen a cat so terrified of a flash of light.” And another viewer perfectly joked, “He’s the man of the house duh!”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy