Aaron Rodgers finally shared his 42-year-old fitness secret, and it has nothing to do with football

After a productive 2025 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading them to an AFC North title with 3,322 passing yards and a 24-7 TD-INT ratio, Aaron Rodgers is currently a free agent. As a 42-year-old athlete who has yet to confirm his appearance in the 22nd season, Rodgers has revealed his fitness motivation, which has nothing to do with football. Though it involves something spicy and unexpected.

As per RealityTea reports, Aaron Rodgers has recently shared his NSFW secret behind his fitness. Although he is already married, his motivation to stay in shape is his wife, so she can still find him attractive despite being four decades older.

He shed light on this on March 4, 2026, on The Pat McAfee Show, where he dropped his priorities straight and said, “I wanna look good. I want my wife to wanna **** me all the time!” As he finished with these words, Rodgers chuckled, and the host McAfee burst into laughter. His casual take suggests his fitness is not just for the league but also for his mystery wife.

Rodgers has shared his family priorities, but his future in the NFL remains undecided

It’s common for an athlete’s family to be in the media spotlight because of the athlete’s fame. However, Aaron Rodger stands as one of those whose wife remains a mystery. The athlete hinted at his girlfriend by using her first name, “Brittani,” in 2024 on the same show, but pictures and further details, such as his previous relationships, remain a mystery. Later, fans noticed a wedding ring on his hand during the Steelers’ minicamp in June 2025, and he later confirmed his marriage at a press conference.

​To this day, he has kept her wife hidden from the public eye, revealing only her first name, “Britanni.” But that’s not the only thing that he has not disclosed, as his future in the league also remains uncertain. He has recently said that the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t given him a deadline to decide, haven’t offered him a contract yet, and that his talks with new coach Mike McCarthy haven’t moved forward much.

At the same time, he doesn’t want to rush it either. This suggests that Rodgers, who reportedly pleaded to stay with the Jets in 2025, has a mysterious future in the NFL as well. Still, his spicy fitness motivation has once again sparked talk about his family.

