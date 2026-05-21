Finnish divers surfaced from the shark cave and wrote four words on a chalkboard, ending a rescue that had already claimed a sixth life

The recovery mission in the Maldives has reached a somber conclusion. A team of Finnish divers recently surfaced from the depths of the Dhekunu Kandu cave system and relayed a short, four-word message on a chalkboard that signaled the end of a difficult search operation. The divers wrote “We found all four,” bringing a definitive end to a rescue effort that had already claimed the life of a local rescue diver.

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The tragic incident involved five Italian scuba divers who went missing while exploring underwater caves in the Maldives’ Vaavu Atoll. As reported by LADbible, the victims have been identified as University of Genoa ecology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, research fellow Muriel Oddenino, marine biology graduate Federico Gualtieri, and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti. The rescue effort to bring the group home was a massive undertaking, and it resulted in the additional death of Maldives rescue diver Mohamed Mahdhee, who perished during an earlier attempt to locate the group.

The search for the remaining four victims began on Monday, May 18, when the Finnish team arrived to investigate the area known as the shark cave. Cave diving is a specialized and high-stakes activity that requires immense skill and preparation. While recreational diving on reefs is common, exploring the dark, enclosed environments of caves presents unique dangers, as visibility can drop to zero and the risk of disorientation is significant.

The Finnish team’s equipment proved essential where standard gear would have failed

The Finnish divers utilized advanced closed-circuit rebreather systems that allowed them to remain underwater for longer durations than typical scuba gear permits. This technology, combined with their ability to maintain visibility in the deep, dark cave, proved vital to reaching the entrance of the Dhekunu Kandu cave, where they discovered the victims in a remote section. According to Divers Alert Network Europe, the site showed signs of an obvious attempt by the Italian divers to penetrate the cave walls, though they were unable to navigate through to safety.

Harrowing four-word message written in chalk sparked 'shark cave' rescue mission for divers https://t.co/jpZfKivRHx pic.twitter.com/xtuCHAZ9Ow — LADbible (@ladbible) May 21, 2026

Following the discovery, the recovery process took place over several days. The remains of Montefalcone and Gualtieri were brought to the surface on Tuesday, while the bodies of Sommacal and Oddenino were recovered the following day. The rescue team also planned a final dive to remove their guide lines, retrieve their equipment, and document the site for local authorities.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Laura Marroni, the CEO of DAN Europe, stated that the Italian divers may have inadvertently taken a wrong turn, leading them into a dead-end tunnel within the cave system.

Amid a separate ongoing investigation into a fatal UK flight, the challenge of reconstructing what went wrong in high-risk environments without survivors or witnesses remains a persistent difficulty for investigators around the world. Authorities in the Maldives are also looking into whether a powerful current may have pulled the divers into a secondary, pitch-black chamber, effectively trapping them.

Rescuers identified a corridor roughly 30 metres long and three metres wide that opened into a second, completely dark chamber. The recreational diving limit in the Maldives is 30 metres, or approximately 98 feet, and the group had descended to around 160 feet. The cave system offered no natural light beyond the entry point, and DAN Europe’s Marroni confirmed that excellent visibility was only achievable with the help of artificial lighting.

Without specialized equipment, navigation would have been nearly impossible. Amid broader discussions of physical risk in competitive and extreme pursuits, the career-ending injuries facing elite athletes serve as a reminder of how little margin for error exists when the human body is pushed to its limits.

Investigations into the cause of death remain ongoing, according to both the Italian Foreign Ministry and the Maldives government.

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