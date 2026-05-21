McDonald’s manager spotted her ex-girlfriend in the drive-thru, then she made a sickening move that landed her in court

Toxicity is usually one of the main reasons for a relationship to end, but what happens if the toxicity and hatred do not go away even after the separation? This question is answered by a former McDonald’s Manager who is allegedly charged with contaminating the fries before giving them to her ex-girlfriend. She allegedly contaminated her ex’s fries and even recorded a video of it, posting it to her social media, showing her disdain for her.

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According to People, 22-year-old Kaylie M. Santos, who was an employee at McDonald’s in Massachusetts, has been charged with distributing food with a harmful substance. She made a video of herself chewing the fries, then put them back in her ex-girlfriend’s bucket and posted it on her Snapchat before deleting it. She served it to Hailey Coburn, her former partner.

The police department stated, “As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old female employee from Southbridge, MA, will be charged with one felony count of selling or distributing food with a foreign substance, The Southbridge Police Department would also like to acknowledge the exceptional cooperation provided by the ownership and management of the Southbridge McDonald’s throughout the course of this investigation, Their assistance and professionalism were instrumental in bringing this matter to a conclusion.”

Hailey Coburn revealed a pattern of harassment from Kaylie Santos prior to the incident

McDonald’s, which can also give you a free meal, didn’t see this incident coming. During the investigation, the surveillance footage was reviewed, confirming that Kelie carried out this activity and gave the contaminated fries to someone in a gray Ford. That vehicle belonged to Hailey, who confirmed she was the recipient of the order she had not even placed; she had only asked for Dr. Pepper. Hailey then revealed that she and Kaylie were in a relationship for 2 years before splitting in October. She has moved on, but Kaylie reportedly still harasses her.

😳🍟 Kaylie Santos, a former McDonald’s manager in Massachusetts, is facing a criminal charge after she was allegedly seen on video licking a customer’s fries before serving them.



The customer is believed to have been her ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/qcwlGDVQWs — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2026

Kaylie was suspended immediately by McDonald’s, which also brought back Pokémon cards to mark its 30th anniversary. It issued a statement in this regard saying, “The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values.We are proactively working with local authorities and the local health department, who found no public health concerns or violations. The wellbeing and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority. ”

Hailey’s further accusations have been verified by the video of Kaylie, which she herself posted. She also used questionable words for Coburn, “When your girlfriend wants french fries today right… she wants french fries today right,” a voice also referred to Hailey as, “dirty b****”. The investigations have been concluded, and the former McDonald’s manager is due to defend herself in court, which, with this evidence, seems improbable.

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