Katie Price’s husband bragged about being an arms dealer to anyone who would listen, and now he’s been missing for a week

It has been exactly one week since anyone last heard from Lee Andrews, the husband of media personality Katie Price, and the details emerging around his disappearance are becoming increasingly difficult to follow. Price has maintained that her husband was taken against his will, but the narrative has shifted as more information surfaces about his behavior in the days leading up to his vanishing. As detailed by LADbible, a missing persons report has now been officially filed.

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Andrews, a Dubai-based businessman, first raised concerns when he failed to board a flight back to the United Kingdom, leaving Price to handle a live interview on Good Morning Britain entirely on her own. The couple had married in January 2026, having met through social media and quickly tying the knot in Dubai shortly after their first meeting. Despite the whirlwind nature of their relationship, Price has consistently said she believes Andrews loves her and would never lie to her.

The reality of the situation, however, remains murky. Reports from a journalist suggest Andrews may simply be in hiding, possibly after taking £1,000 (approximately $1,260 USD) from Price. That skepticism is bolstered by claims that he was active on WhatsApp earlier in the week, which directly contradicts the idea that he has been kidnapped. One of Price’s friends noted that regardless of what he has or has not done, Price still loves him.

Journalist disputes the kidnapping claim entirely

It turns out that Andrews was reportedly very vocal about his professional life before his disappearance, often bragging about his work to anyone willing to listen. According to a source, he claimed to hold many jobs, one of which was working as an international arms dealer, and said he was proud of it. The same source said he repeatedly boasted about working with dangerous people, adding, “He bragged about it and then he gets kidnapped. It’s almost as if he’s been writing a storyline.”

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews 'boasted he was an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people' in the weeks before his disappearance as insiders suggest 'it's as if he's been writing a storyline' https://t.co/SKugfESpgA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 21, 2026

Those claims of an arms-dealing career have added a layer of intrigue to the disappearance. Price has shared messages in which Andrews allegedly claims to be tied up in the back of a van and en route to a detention facility, but others remain unconvinced. Journalist Clemmie Moodie has been particularly direct, stating that Andrews has not been kidnapped and is simply in hiding after going silent on Price for nearly a week. According to Moodie, he is currently staying in a run-down villa, using a burner phone to stay in touch with a select few contacts while he figures out how to exit the situation he has created.

Amid other high-profile cases of alleged kidnappings in Dubai, the investigation surrounding Andrews has already drawn significant attention, with a former contestant on The Apprentice reportedly flying out to Dubai to search for him personally. Police have acknowledged the filing of a missing persons report but have not provided substantial updates.

Price’s personal life has long been defined by intense media scrutiny. From her early days as a glamour model known as Jordan to her various reality television series and business ventures, she has navigated multiple high-profile marriages, including to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, all of which were heavily documented. Her recent history has also included significant legal challenges, including bankruptcy filings in 2019 and 2024, as well as driving offences resulting in multiple bans.

A Tennessee school board member was charged with assault this week in an unrelated incident that also drew heavy tabloid coverage, a reminder of how quickly public figures find themselves at the center of legal scrutiny. Whether the Andrews case resolves as a genuine criminal matter or something else entirely, police have confirmed the missing persons report is active and the search in Dubai is ongoing.

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