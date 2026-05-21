This rising figure skating star was just 12 years old, then a horrible E-scooter accident led to her parent’s heartbreaking announcement

Undiagnosed health issues can sometimes become a huge hazard, causing severe health complications, even death. It looks like something similar happened in Pretoria, South Africa, where a rising figure skating star named Kira Meyer died after being in a coma for several days. The innocent soul was just 12 years old and was injured in a scooter accident on Mother’s Day. Later, she went into a coma due to health complications and eventually died in the ICU. Initially, it was thought that she might have had a head injury; it was later revealed that the family had a history of developing seizures at this age.

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As reported by The Spun, Kira Meyer, a rising skater from Pretoria, South Africa, passed away after days of coma when she was injured in an accident. Her mother heard the news of her death. On her Facebook, Angelique Meyer, the mother of Kira Meyer, reported that they were together on Mother’s Day when Kira went for a ride with her grandfather on an electric scooter and had an accident. But after the accident, there was no obvious cause of her fall from the bike. She was declared brain dead by the doctors.

Angelique declared all of it unnatural, saying, “This is an unnatural death, as the doctors explained, and tests and processes must be followed before she is declared dead whole. At this point, we as her parents are still trying to make sense of everything, and we are not yet ready for the post with ‘rest in peace’ or ‘angel wings.’ We, her parents will speak the words when the time is right, when her little body is no longer connected to machines and, when we have a time of death.” And after just 3 days of being on a ventilator, she passed.

Doctors declare seizure as the probable cause of Kira Meyer’s death

Even though the actual cause of the fall or the eventual death is unknown, doctors suspect that she might have fallen after having some sort of seizure while she was on the bike. Because she was under severe strain on her nervous system when she fell, this could have led to serious complications and the malfunction of the brain and other organs. Angelique also indirectly supported this claim because Kira’s older brother also suffered seizures at the same age.

South African figure skater Kira Meyer died at age 12 following an electric scooter accident. https://t.co/c6JxoUrH6e — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 20, 2026

The sudden death of Kira Meyer is not the only incident of a young athlete falling prey to a medical condition. A college student-athlete from Dallas, Gracen Vargo, also fell prey to a health condition during the Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships, hosted by Xavier University. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but later, he passed away.

Meyer’s sudden death has been a shock for everyone associated with her. She has been an excellent skater since a very young age, and tributes are pouring in from every sector. People are paying homage to her for her achievements in skating at just 12, and condoling with her mother over the loss of her talented daughter. We are extremely sad for her family.

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