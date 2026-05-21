Keir Starmer said he thinks about the Lake District when he pictures summer, and then cut the cost of getting there for millions of families

Millions of families across the UK are set to benefit from a significant reduction in the cost of summer outings after the government announced a major tax cut targeting leisure activities. As detailed by LADbible, VAT on a wide range of family activities will be slashed from 20 percent to five percent between June 25 and September 1. The initiative is part of the Great British Summer Savings programme, a £300 million ($378 million USD) scheme led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

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The relief applies across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, covering attractions such as amusement parks, museums, fairs, soft play centres, zoos, circuses, adventure parks, nature reserves, and observation attractions. Children’s menu meals served in restaurants for on-premises consumption are also included. Cinema, theatre, exhibition, and concert tickets for children and families fall under the reduced rate as well.

If businesses choose to pass on the full benefit of the cut, a family of two adults and two children could save £20 ($25 USD) off theme park tickets, £11 ($14 USD) off an aquarium visit, or £9 ($11 USD) off a trip to the circus, according to the government’s own fact sheet. Smaller outings such as soft play and a children’s lunch out could each save around £2 ($2.50 USD). The scheme’s timing covers the full UK school summer holiday period.

Starmer points to personal memories as the driving force behind the policy

Starmer was open about the personal connection behind the decision, saying: “When I think about the summer holidays, I think about the Lake District, where I went as a child and later made memories with my own family.” He added that too many parents currently feel they have to hold back because the cost of living is still squeezing budgets. The policy also includes free bus travel for all children aged five to 15 across England throughout August, with London’s existing Zip Card scheme already providing similar benefits in the capital.

🌞 The Great British Summer of Savings! 🌞



We're keeping costs down for families and their children this summer.



Labour is focused on what matters to you: cutting the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/vCy0iDalTq — Dr Marie Tidball MP (@MarieTidball) May 21, 2026

The £300 million ($378 million USD) programme is being funded by closing a business tax loophole that previously allowed companies to reduce the amount of tax they pay in the UK, amid broader government efforts to address economic pressures. The Trump administration’s recent legal challenge over Minnesota’s prediction markets ban illustrates how government intervention in economic policy continues to generate political conflict on both sides of the Atlantic. Chancellor Reeves cited additional existing measures including frozen fuel duty, £117 ($148 USD) off energy bills, and frozen prescription charges as evidence of the government’s wider cost-of-living strategy.

The government expects qualifying businesses to pass the VAT savings directly to consumers at the till. To offset pressure on businesses, the government is also supporting them through a £4.3 billion ($5.4 billion USD) package to limit business rates increases, along with action to cut energy costs for energy-intensive industries. Amid ongoing political tensions over government economic messaging, Marco Rubio’s comments this week deflecting blame for Cuban hardship drew fresh scrutiny over how governments frame economic responsibility. Businesses seeking specific guidance on how the new rates apply to their circumstances are directed to consult HMRC.

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