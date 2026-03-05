War Secretary drops a terrifying declaration about the US border, claiming ‘zero people’ are crossing it thanks to one bizarre new policy

War Secretary Pete Hegseth just dropped a huge declaration, stating that the Trump administration has achieved “operational control of our southern border” and that “zero people” are currently crossing it. He credits this massive shift to a new policy called the ‘Donroe Doctrine’, which he says has also nearly stopped the flow of suspected drug trafficking boats from South America.

According to the New York Post, Hegseth was speaking at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference at the US military’s Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in Doral, Florida. His comments came as the American war with Iran entered its sixth day, and he used the opportunity to reassure officials from the Caribbean, Central America, and South America that Washington hasn’t forgotten about its own hemisphere.

The Donroe Doctrine is essentially President Trump’s re-establishment, or what Hegseth called a “corollary,” of the historic Monroe Doctrine. It’s a term that was coined in January 2025 to describe Trump’s strong desire to prevent America’s adversaries from gaining any kind of foothold in the Western Hemisphere.

Hegseth put it pretty bluntly, saying, “President Trump recognizes the wisdom of the Monroe Doctrine, and the days of us betraying and endangering our own citizens are finished.” He emphasized that under Trump, securing America’s interests in the Western Hemisphere and keeping the homeland safe are the nation’s absolute top national security priorities.

A major part of this strategy, Hegseth explained, involves a serious crackdown on illegal immigration and drug trafficking. He didn’t mince words about the border situation, claiming, “We now have operational control of our southern border. Zero people are crossing our southern border. We will not rest until we have complete operational control of every inch of all of our borders.”

HEGSETH: “WE NOW HAVE OPERATIONAL CONTROL”@secwar says the Trump administration has “reestablished the Monroe Doctrine,” adding the U.S. now has “operational control of our southern border” and will not stop “until we have complete operational control of every inch.” pic.twitter.com/PRyYw07OCW — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 5, 2026

This aggressive approach extends to the seas as well. Since early September, the U.S. has conducted more than 40 airstrikes targeting suspected drug-running boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. These operations have unfortunately resulted in the deaths of at least 150 people.

Hegseth highlighted the success of these efforts, noting a recent lull in activity. He said, “Last month we went a few weeks without targeting a single boat. Why? Well, because we couldn’t find a whole lot of boats to sink.” He sees this as a clear sign that the strategy is working to establish deterrence for “narco-terrorists,” who he says have been able to traffic almost unfettered in the past.

