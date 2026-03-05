Chaos grips Utah as suspect in triple slaying leads authorities on a terrifying multi-state chase before capture

Authorities have captured a suspect after a terrifying multi-state chase following the discovery of three deceased women in Utah. According to CNN, Ivan Miller, 22, of Blakesburg, Iowa, was apprehended early on Thursday morning, March 5, bringing an end to a tense situation that had gripped several communities across Utah, Arizona and Colorado. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest in a post on Facebook.

Recommended Videos

The Utah Department of Public Safety said that the three women were found deceased on Wednesday. Dispatchers first received a call about two deceased females located on a hiking trail. As investigators looked into that, they found a third victim deceased at a residence in Wayne County.

Officials believe this was a triple homicide. Understandably, the victims’ identities are currently being withheld while their families are notified. The three women were in their 30s, 40s, and 80s, though the Department of Public Safety, in a press release, initially reported that one victim was in her 60s.

The residents in the area can finally breathe a sigh of relief

The suspect, Ivan Miller of Blakesburg, Iowa, was arrested early on Thursday morning. Investigators had tracked him in one of the alleged victims’ vehicles, a 2022 white Subaru Outback with the license plate U560YF. The chase was quite extensive, with the vehicle being tracked through southern Utah, into northern Arizona, and finally into Colorado.

Colorado law enforcement located the abandoned vehicle in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. After a brief search, they were able to take Miller into custody without any further incident.

🚨 #Breaking Newz Alert 🚨 "Triple Homicide Shock in Utah: 3 Women Dead, 22-Year-Old Suspect Captured After Multi-State Chase!"



➡️ 3 women were found dead in southeastern Utah on Wednesday, with deaths investigated as homicides by the State Bureau of Investigation & Crime Lab.… pic.twitter.com/1eubzKSDSe — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) March 5, 2026

While the suspect was at large, officials had issued warnings for residents in the Torrey and surrounding areas to take extra precautions. Worried about possible danger in the locality, they advised people to lock their doors, remain at home or with others, and stay vigilant about their surroundings.

Residents were also encouraged to report any suspicious activity to 911. The Wayne County School District even canceled classes for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety.

Suspect identified and in custody after 3 women found dead in Utah, 2 on hiking trail, authorities say https://t.co/lRilNmkUSG — Park City Utah News (@ParkCityUtah) March 5, 2026

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Crime Lab are now processing two crime scenes in the Lyman and Torrey areas. Authorities have stated that there are no ongoing threats to the public and no outstanding suspects. The investigation is still ongoing, and more details are awaited. There is still no information yet on how the women died or if there was any relationship between them.

Wayne County, located about 200 miles south of Salt Lake City, is a sparsely populated area with around 2,500 residents. Its proximity to Capitol Reef National Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Fishlake National Forest makes it a popular location for hiking and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy