The ‘Epstein Files Transparency Act’ Trump signed is about to deliver a chilling blow, revealing fresh allegations

Get ready for a massive data drop, folks, because the Department of Justice is about to release nearly 50,000 more documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by the end of this week. According to the New York Post, a department spokeswoman confirmed that a whopping 47,635 files were off-line for a final review, and they should be ready for public release by the end of Friday.

The new documents reportedly contain some pretty chilling, unverified allegations of SA and misconduct. These claims are not just against Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, but also against President Donald Trump. It is common knowledge that President Trump and Epstein were friendly back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

This monumental release is all thanks to the ‘Epstein Files Transparency Act’, which President Trump signed into law in November. This act basically obligates the Justice Department to release all its files connected to the Epstein case.

The new files will shed more light on Trump’s Epstein connections

It is important to note that under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the department can still redact certain information, but only if it’s to protect victims or to safeguard ongoing investigations. The law also allows the department to hold back duplicate files, materials that fall under attorney-client privilege, or documents that aren’t directly related to the cases against Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

President Trump has consistently maintained that these released files will clear his name of any legal, moral, or ethical wrongdoing concerning Epstein. It’s interesting to note that the two reportedly had a falling out around 2004, supposedly over a property dispute.

The Justice Department itself has previously cautioned about the nature of some of these documents. It had stated back on January 30 that “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

Among the documents slated for public viewing are summaries of three interviews a woman gave to FBI agents after Epstein’s arrest in July 2019. This woman claimed Epstein abused her when she was a minor back in the mid-1980s. However, she was ultimately found ineligible for compensation, which was paid out to more than 130 other victims.

The Justice Department had already released a recap of her allegations, along with a summary, known in FBI circles as a “Form 302,” from a fourth interview where she alleged abuse by Epstein in South Carolina.

