Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Trump’s bizarre new demand in the Texas Republican Primary, claiming it could cause a terrifying outcome for the state

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican Representative from Georgia, recently took aim at President Trump over a significant demand he made concerning the Texas Republican Senate primary, suggesting it could lead to a disastrous outcome for the state, as reported by The Hill. Greene expressed her strong disagreement with the president’s stance, claiming it’s a move that could potentially flip a crucial Senate seat to the Democrats.

President Trump announced that he plans to endorse either Senator John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the ongoing primary race. The controversial part? He’s demanding that whichever candidate doesn’t receive his endorsement must immediately drop out of the runoff election.

Greene didn’t hold back her criticism, sharing her thoughts in a lengthy post on X. She wrote, “Trump now says he is going to endorse either Cornyn or Paxton and demands that whoever does not get his endorsement must drop out of the runoff. This is wrong and the people of Texas should be able to vote for WHOEVER THEY WANT!!! NOT the candidate Trump demands.”

Greene clearly believes that the voters should have the final say, not a presidential directive

She also voiced concerns about the potential backlash from voters, stating, “People are furious over this and if Trump does this, it could actually be the real reason Texas Senate seat flips blue.” It sounds like she’s worried about alienating voters and causing a rift within the Republican party in Texas, potentially handing an advantage to the opposition.

The Texas Republican primary for Senate is currently headed for a runoff election, scheduled for late May, pitting Cornyn against Paxton. This race has been closely watched, and both candidates have been working hard to secure their positions.

President Trump himself posted on Truth Social to explain his reasoning for the demand. He stated that the Republican primary race in Texas “cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer.” He feels strongly that the party needs to unify quickly to focus on the general election.

The president emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the primary, saying, “IT MUST STOP NOW! We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively! Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT!” He believes that a prolonged primary could weaken the party’s chances against the Democratic challenger.

Trump also highlighted his track record with endorsements. He proudly declared, “My Endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable! It is such an honor to realize and say that almost everyone I Endorse WINS, and wins by a lot, especially in Texas!”

Adding another layer to the primary’s strategic considerations, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) previously released a memo based on internal polling. This memo claimed that Cornyn was “the only Republican candidate who reliably wins a general election matchup” and warned that the Lone Star State “cannot afford to be a gamble” in this year’s midterms.

This suggests there are already concerns within the party about who has the best chance in the general election, which might be influencing calls for a unified front.

