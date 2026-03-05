Former Marine storms Senate hearing to stop sending America’s ‘sons and daughters’ to ‘war for Israel,’ only to be forcibly removed with a broken arm

An intense scene unfolded in a Senate hearing room recently when a peace protester, Brian McGinnis, was forcibly removed during a session and reportedly sustained a broken arm following a struggle that involved Senator Tim Sheehy, as reported by The Daily Beast. The incident created a shocking moment as a loud snap echoed through the room.

McGinnis, a 44-year-old Marine Corps veteran and professional firefighter, arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building in his military uniform. He was there to protest President Trump’s decision to commit U.S. forces to an attack on Iran. McGinnis, who is also running as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, wanted to make his message clear.

About half an hour into a hearing of the Armed Services Subcommittee on the Current Readiness of the Joint Force, McGinnis rose from his seat in the gallery. He shouted, “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!” Capitol Police quickly moved to remove him from the room. That’s when Senator Tim Sheehy decided to get involved.

Sheehy, a 40-year-old Montana senator and former Navy SEAL lieutenant, left the dais to join the officers. He helped in pulling McGinnis toward the exit. Video footage of the incident, which an antiwar activist filmed and shared widely, shows McGinnis hooking his left arm around the door frame as police tried to push him through.

As Sheehy, who served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, began to pull McGinnis out, a distinct snap could be heard. An onlooker then accused the senator of breaking McGinnis’s hand, and McGinnis himself confirmed, “No, it’s not,” when asked if his hand was okay.

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

Following the struggle, McGinnis was arrested and taken to George Washington University Hospital, according to his campaign manager, Mark Elbourno. As he was escorted from the building, McGinnis was heard telling people that his left arm was broken. Capitol Police acknowledged that McGinnis suffered an injury but stated he had forced his own arm into the gap between the door and the frame. They claimed he did this to obstruct his removal and resist officers, putting everyone in a dangerous position by “violently resisting.”

McGinnis now faces seven charges, including three for allegedly assaulting officers, three for resisting arrest, and one for unlawfully blocking a Capitol passageway. However, his campaign manager, Elbourno, completely rejected the assault claim. He told reporters that McGinnis “wasn’t assaulting anybody,” but simply “wanted to be heard,” adding, “He was assaulted, actually. They broke his arm.”

Senator Sheehy later posted on X, explaining that he intervened because McGinnis was “fighting back” against officers. He claimed he wanted to “help out and deescalate the situation,” adding, “This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.” But his framing of the event as “de-escalation” drew significant pushback.

Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.



This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he… https://t.co/MU1THo8fKA — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) March 4, 2026

X’s community notes feature, which allows readers to add factual context, flagged Sheehy’s claim. It noted that the footage showed Sheehy grabbing McGinnis by the leg before the arm broke. It also highlighted that McGinnis had come to protest, not necessarily to seek a confrontation.

Before entering the hearing, McGinnis had filmed a video explaining his intentions. He told viewers, “Anybody who feels disillusioned and betrayed by our government, you’re not alone. Join us in demanding accountability for this betrayal. Free Palestine, Free America.” Despite a broken arm and facing multiple criminal charges, McGinnis seems to be taking the episode in stride. He has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his North Carolina Senate bid.

